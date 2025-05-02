Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 6 vs. Minnesota Wild

The Golden Knights advanced to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 victory in Game 6 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Here is what some Golden Knights players and Head Coach Bruce Cassidy had to say following the series-clinching win.

Jack Eichel on how the team responded to adversity early on…

I thought it showed a lot of resiliency from our group. I got to give us a lot of credit and give them a lot of credit. I thought they threw a ton at us. In Games 2 and 3, we probably gave them a little too much. We wanted to try and hunker down defensively and make them earn what they got. I think as the series went on, we made it tougher on them. Just a ton of credit to the group, finding a way to win and at the end of the day, that's all that matters this time of year.

Shea Theodore on how the team fights through series regardless of how the series sways…

I think it's just experience. Over the years, you learn not to get too shaken up early in the series. I think both teams are trying to figure each other out and you are trying to find your own game. I didn't like my first couple games. I feel like the way I rebounded and finished the series, that's the kind of style that I want to play and continue to do that going forward.*

Theodore on Brayden McNabb…

*[McNabb] is a special player. He has been in the league a long time, and he can definitely surprise you with his offense. I think just being trusted in those moments is good, and I'm glad we got the job done.

McNabb on the team’s response following Games 2 and 3…

For sure, we had some adversity. Even after game three, I felt more confident in our group as weird as that is. Things weren't really going our way. We're starting to find our game. We knew game four was a big game for us. So, we came out strong and had a good game there. But, yeah, a little adversity. You're going to have it in playoffs no matter what. It can be good for you at times and learn from it and move on to the next series.

McNabb on Mark Stone…

He's a heartbeat of the team for sure. He's our leader. He's the captain, obviously. So, when he's going, similar to [Eichel], right? They're similar players, but a lot different. When they're going, we're a great team.

Adin Hill’s thoughts on playing in series-clinching games…

I've always just liked it. The bigger the spotlight, the more fun it is to play. The building was going tonight. It's fun playing on the road in playoff games and playoff atmospheres, but I thought our guys brought it tonight, and we got the job done. I think I just remembered what I have done in the past and just tried to get back to my game, keep it simple. I felt like the last couple of games, I got better.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy on what he liked about the Golden Knights through the last three games…

Well, we found ways to win. Today, we got the lead, which is good. We haven't had the lead a lot. It was important to do that. Sometimes [scoring first] can change the way a team like Minnesota will play. I'm not saying it did a lot, but it could. They're tough to play against with the lead because they protect the middle well. They don't give up a lot of easy offense. So, that part was good tonight starting that way. And then extending the lead late, it's 2-1. We hate to see that last goal go in to make it that tight, but that's hockey. They kept pushing. That's it. And then if you look at the three games, our top guys were a lot more productive and impactful than the first three games. And that's, probably the biggest story right there. Goaltender, [Shea] Theodore, [Jack] Eichel, [Mark] Stone, all of them. Go through them. They got better as the series went on, and it showed and culminated tonight.

Cassidy on Eichel…

He can elevate his game. He cares. He wants to be the best, and he certainly doesn't want to hear how someone's outplaying him, right? He appreciates great players. He's just doesn’t want to get outplayed by them. But now it's just he's been through it, and he's got that internal drive. He has a motor that is not teachable. Guys have it or they don't. So, that's why and it's easy to sit up here after game three or four, whatever it was, and say, ‘I'm not worried about Jack,’ but I honestly wasn't. He's a highly competitive player. [Eichel] has that ability to say, ‘Hey. Come follow me. I'm going to get it done.’ You have to be able to do that with the puck, and he can do it very well with the puck. Some guys do it more defending and whatnot, but he's a guy that can drive it.