Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to Open Tuesday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena

VEGAS (May 3, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today, May 3, the schedule for the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-seven series that opens on Tuesday, May 6, at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop between Vegas and Edmonton on Tuesday for Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT.

A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

SERIES SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Fans can watch the series on ESPN or TBS (U.S.) and Sportsnet or TVA (Canada). All seven games will be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.