Vegas Falls in Overtime as Edmonton Takes Game 2, 5-4

The Vegas Golden Knights lost in overtime of Game 2 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, 5-4, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Edmonton leads the series, 2-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Midway through the first period, the Golden Knights received a power-play goal from Victor Olofsson as his one-timer gave Vegas a 1-0 lead and marked his first career postseason goal. In the middle frame, Edmonton scored three consecutive goals to take a 3-1 advantage. William Karlsson tipped in a shot from Jack Eichel to close Vegas’s gap to one before the second intermission. Evander Kane scored 1:52 into the third period to put the Oilers up, 4-2. Just 2:40 later, Olofsson responded for the Golden Knights with his second of the night to make it a 4-3 game. Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net from the blueline to tie the game with 8:02 to go and the gave went into overtime knotted at 4-4. Late into overtime, Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal as Edmonton won, 5-4.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 4 OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

ATTENDANCE: 18,415

LOOKING AHEAD

The two clubs take the series up to Edmonton for Game 3 on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Get ready for the matchup with the VGK Pregame Show on Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 6 p.m. Catch the game on TNT, truTV, and Max or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. Head over to the Oasis at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the team’s official watch party for Game 3 with doors opening at 5 p.m.