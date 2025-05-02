Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy

VEGAS (May 2, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today that Vegas Golden Knights forward **Jack Eichel** has been selected as one of the three finalists for the 2024-25 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of playing ability.

Eichel joins Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point as the three finalists. Eichel becomes the second Golden Knight to be selected as a finalist for the Lady Byng, joining **William Karlsson**, who won the award in 2017-18. It’s the first time in Eichel’s 10-year career he’s been selected as a finalist for the Lady Byng.

Eichel, 28, led the Golden Knights with a career-high 94 points (28 G, 66 A) in 77 games during the 2024-25 regular season, the highest point total in team history which ranked eighth in the NHL. Eichel’s 66 assists, 30 multipoint games, and 34 points on the power play were all career-highs for the forward as well as franchise records for Vegas. The native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, also finished with a +32 rating, a career-best, tied for 10th among all skaters in the NHL.

In his 77 games, the forward had only 8 PIM. Eichel had just 2 PIM in his final 48 games of the season and went 46 consecutive games without taking a penalty from December 14 to April 5. Eichel averaged 20:32 TOI per game this season and spent 120:13 on the penalty kill, both of which led all Vegas forwards. Eight of Eichel’s 28 goals on the season came in March when he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month. The center paced the League with 23 points (8-15—23) to propel the Golden Knights to a 10-2-2 month.

