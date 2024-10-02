VGK Announce Partnership with Autonomous Ride-Hailing Company Zoox

VEGAS (October 2, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 2, a new partnership with Zoox, an autonomous ride-hailing company that debuted its purpose-built robotaxi on Las Vegas public roads last year. The partnership recognizes Zoox as an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Zoox is an exciting, transformative company and we are especially proud to be their first brand partner,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The way sports brings fans together relates well to the communal nature of riding in a Zoox. We are excited for the day fans in Las Vegas can hail a Zoox to get to The Fortress.”

Zoox has already made significant progress towards revolutionizing transportation with its autonomous ride-hailing service, and the company is continuing to expand its footprint in Las Vegas. On June 16, 2023, Zoox made history as the first fully autonomous, purpose-built robotaxi to operate on public roads in Nevada – just one day prior to the Golden Knights 2023 Championship Parade and Rally. As Zoox prepares to launch in Las Vegas, this partnership underscores how the company is deepening its investment with the city and local community.

“The Vegas Golden Knights have put community at their core, and from their early days have shown what it means to be a true part of Las Vegas. This sentiment deeply resonates with Zoox and complements our own emphasis on being a good neighbor within the markets we will operate our service,” said Carly Wyatt, Senior Director of Communications at Zoox. “Las Vegas is a city that embraces innovation and new experiences. Our partnership with the Knights will help us continue building strong relationships with the local community as we prepare to welcome our first riders in the city next year.”

Through the partnership, Zoox will receive exposure on Golden Knights’ television broadcasts through digitally enhanced dasherboards, on VGK social and digital content, and as a presenting sponsor of digital content during Fan Appreciation Week. Zoox will also participate in multiple community events throughout the season and support the VGK Foundation’s annual gala, A Golden Knight, on November 3 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

To learn more about Zoox, fans can visit Zoox.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.comand follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ZOOX

Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation–building a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable future on the road. At the core of its vision is a purpose-built robotaxi that offers the world a better way to ride. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a focus on the rider experience, Zoox is transforming urban mobility with its comprehensive and cohesive autonomous ride-hailing service. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.