Golden Knights Skate Past Avalanche, 6-1, for Third Preseason Win

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a 6-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in a preseason matchup on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNThe Avalanche got the early lead, but goals from Tanner Pearson and Brendan Brisson pushed the Golden Knights ahead, 2-1, going into the second period. Zach Aston-Reese extended the Golden Knights lead to 3-1 with the only goal in the middle frame. The final period saw goals from Joe Fleming, Aston-Reese, and Tanner Laczynski as Vegas extended its lead to 6-1. Goaltender Akira Schmid gave a strong performance, making 27 saves on 28 shots.

PRESEASON SCHEDULESunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEADVegas will face the Avalanche once more in the preseason on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a collectible William Karlsson pin. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.