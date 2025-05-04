Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights have reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in franchise history and will take on the Edmonton Oilers for the right to reach the Western Conference Final.

SERIES SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 4: Monday, May 12 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 14 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 16 - Time TBD | Rogers Place

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 18 - Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

SEASON SERIES VS. EDMONTON

Vegas and Edmonton split the season series as each time beat the other twice in four matchups during the regular season. The Golden Knights received a pair of goals from Noah Hanifin in the third period to earn a 4-2 win against the Oilers in their first meeting on Nov. 6 at Rogers Place. In the second meeting between Vegas and Edmonton on Dec. 3 at T-Mobile Arena, Ivan Barbashev scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory. Adin Hill stopped all 28 shots that came his way to lift Vegas to the win. It was the first game since Feb. 20, 1944, to have just one goal scored and zero penalties taken by both teams. The Oilers skated to a 6-3 win just 11 days later as Leon Draisaitl’s three-point effort (1G, 2A) propelled Edmonton to the win at Rogers Place. Barbashev, Brett Howden and Victor Olofsson scored for Vegas in the loss. In their final matchup of the regular season, the Oilers scored three times in the second period to take a 3-2 win on April 1 at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Golden Knights while Jake Walman, Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson found the back of the net for the Oilers. Barbashev led all skaters in head-to-head scoring with five points (2G, 3A) in four games against Edmonton. Hanifin (2G, 2A) and Jack Eichel (1G, 3A) each had four points for Vegas while Draisaitl (2G, 2A) was the only Oiler to post four points against the Golden Knights.

ROUND 1 RECAP

The Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota wild in six games to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After the Golden Knights claimed a 4-2 win in Game 1, the Wild answered with 5-2 victories in Game 2 and Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. Vegas tied the series with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 and reclaimed the series lead with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights closed out the series with a 3-2 win in Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center to punch their ticket to Round 2. Tomas Hertl (3G, 2A) and Jack Eichel (1G, 4A) each had a team-high five points in the first-round series win against the Wild. Mark Stone (2G, 2A) and Shea Theodore (2G, 2A) each had four points while Brett Howden led the team in game-winning goals with two against Minnesota.

Edmonton knocked out the Los Angeles Kings in the first round for the fourth consecutive season as the Oilers won the series in six games. Los Angeles jumped out to a 2-0 series lead before Edmonton rattled off four wins in a row including a 6-4 win in Game 6 to advance to the second round. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with 11 points (2G, 9A) in the first round while Leon Draisaitl posted 10 points (3G, 7A) in the six-game series.

2023 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS MATCHUP

The Golden Knights and Oilers have met once in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when Vegas skated to a six-game series win in the second round in 2023 en route to the Stanley Cup victory. Vegas opened the series with a 6-4 win in Game 1 before Edmonton clapped back with a 5-1 win in Game 2. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 series lead with a 5-1 win of their own when the series shifted to Edmonton for Game 3, but a 4-1 win in Game 4 helped the Oilers tie the series at 2-2. Jack Eichel’s three-point game in Game 5 propelled Vegas to a 4-3 win and the Golden Knights sealed the series in Game 6 as Jonathan Marchessault’s natural hat trick led to a 5-2 win in the clinching game.

Eichel led the Golden Knights with nine points (3G, 6A) in the series against the Oilers. Barbashev contributed six points (3G, 3A) in the series and Reilly Smith had five points (2G, 3A) including a pair of points in Game 6. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with 10 points (5G, 5A) against the Golden Knights during the six-game series while Leon Draisaitl (6G, 1A), Evan Bouchard (2G, 5A), Zach Hyman (1G, 6A) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (1G, 6A) each had seven points during the series in 2023.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round – Golden Knights Defeated Oilers in Six Games

Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4 at T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1 at T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1 at Rogers Place | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 1 at Rogers Place | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3 at T-Mobile Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 2 at Rogers Place | HIGHLIGHTS

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS PLAYOFF HISTORY

The Vegas Golden Knights reached the postseason for the seventh time in their first eight seasons in 2025. Vegas has qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for three consecutive seasons including the organization’s first Stanley Cup title in 2023 when the Golden Knights defeat the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers to win the championship. The Golden Knights have four players on their roster who have put up 60-or-more points in the postseason for the franchise in Smith (68pts in 88 games), Stone (68pts in 75 games), William Karlsson (67pts in 95 games), and Shea Theodore (64pts in 94 games).

EDMONTON OILERS PLAYOFF HISTORY

The Oilers are competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and 27th time overall. Edmonton was a goal away from its sixth Stanley Cup title last year but fell to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the postseason with 42 points (8G, 34A) despite Edmonton’s losing effort. The Oilers erased a 3-0 series deficit to force Game 7 in the final series after knocking off Los Angeles, Vancouver and Dallas to reach the Final. The run to the final marked Edmonton’s first since 2006 when the Oilers fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. From 1984 to 1990, Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) but has not captured the title since that five-championship stretch. McDavid leads all current Oilers in postseason scoring with 128 points (39G, 89A) in 80 playoff games.