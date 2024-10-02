Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (October 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 2, that forward **Mason Morelli**, defenseman **Robert Hagg**, and goaltender **Akira Schmid** have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights for the start of the upcoming season. The 10 players who were recalled for the team’s game in Colorado on Tuesday night have also been assigned to Henderson. The updated roster for training camp stands at 26 players and can be found below.
The Golden Knights will practice at City National Arena at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday in preparation for their preseason contest against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available by clicking here.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS (16): Zach Aston-Reese, Ivan Barbashev, Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Mark Stone
DEFENSEMEN (8): Nicolas Hague, Noah Hanifin, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud
GOALTENDERS (2): Adin Hill, Ilya Samsonov
NUMERICAL ROSTER:2 Zach Whitecloud Defenseman
3 Brayden McNabb Defenseman
6 Kaedan Korczak Defenseman
7 Alex Pietrangelo Defenseman
9 Jack Eichel Forward
10 Nicolas Roy Forward
14 Nicolas Hague Defenseman
15 Noah Hanifin Defenseman
16 Pavel Dorofeyev Forward
17 Ben Hutton Defenseman
19 Brendan Brisson Forward
20 Zach Aston-Reese Forward
21 Brett Howden Forward
26 Alexander Holtz Forward
27 Shea Theodore Defenseman
28 Tanner Laczynski Forward
33 Adin Hill Goaltender
35 Ilya Samsonov Goaltender
46 Jonas Rondbjerg Forward
48 Tomas Hertl Forward
49 Ivan Barbashev Forward
55 Keegan Kolesar Forward
61 Mark Stone Forward
70 Tanner Pearson Forward
71 William Karlsson Forward
95 Victor Olofsson Forward
