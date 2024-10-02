Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (October 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 2, that forward **Mason Morelli**, defenseman **Robert Hagg**, and goaltender **Akira Schmid** have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights for the start of the upcoming season. The 10 players who were recalled for the team’s game in Colorado on Tuesday night have also been assigned to Henderson. The updated roster for training camp stands at 26 players and can be found below.

The Golden Knights will practice at City National Arena at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday in preparation for their preseason contest against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available by clicking here.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (16): Zach Aston-Reese, Ivan Barbashev, Brendan Brisson, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, Alexander Holtz, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Tanner Laczynski, Victor Olofsson, Tanner Pearson, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Mark Stone

DEFENSEMEN (8): Nicolas Hague, Noah Hanifin, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS (2): Adin Hill, Ilya Samsonov

NUMERICAL ROSTER:2 Zach Whitecloud Defenseman

3 Brayden McNabb Defenseman

6 Kaedan Korczak Defenseman

7 Alex Pietrangelo Defenseman

9 Jack Eichel Forward

10 Nicolas Roy Forward

14 Nicolas Hague Defenseman

15 Noah Hanifin Defenseman

16 Pavel Dorofeyev Forward

17 Ben Hutton Defenseman

19 Brendan Brisson Forward

20 Zach Aston-Reese Forward

21 Brett Howden Forward

26 Alexander Holtz Forward

27 Shea Theodore Defenseman

28 Tanner Laczynski Forward

33 Adin Hill Goaltender

35 Ilya Samsonov Goaltender

46 Jonas Rondbjerg Forward

48 Tomas Hertl Forward

49 Ivan Barbashev Forward

55 Keegan Kolesar Forward

61 Mark Stone Forward

70 Tanner Pearson Forward

71 William Karlsson Forward

95 Victor Olofsson Forward

