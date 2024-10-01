Vegas Golden Knights Honor Victims, First Responders on 7th Anniversary of Oct. 1, 2017

On Oct. 1, 2017, tragedy hit the Las Vegas community hard. The entire city of Las Vegas was forever changed after that fateful night. A brand new team at the time, the Vegas Golden Knights had only been together for three weeks but the organization jumped in to help the community heal and bring everyone closer together.

Now, seven years later, the team remains integral in the efforts to help the community heal and remember. This year, the Golden Knights hosted a private practice for 500 first responders and their families at City National Arena. The first responders in attendance included Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Henderson police, and local and county fire departments. Following practice, first responders had the chance to have a meet-and-greet with some VGK players in MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub at City National Arena. Outside the arena, the Vegas Golden Knights partnered with Vitalant and Downtown Summerlin to host the Memorial Blood Drive at City National Arena.

Starting at 9 a.m., first responders had the opportunity to sit and watch a practice with some of Vegas’ players such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo. Many of the first responders in attendance were on scene during the horrific incident seven years ago. For all of them, October 1 holds a deep meaning in their hearts.

"Every year that [the anniversary] comes around, we get reminded of the tragedy that took place," said Seth Meyer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "On the flip side, even though the tragedy did take place, we remember the community support that we had and the support from the team. At the time of the tragedy, what you remember is how much the Vegas Golden Knights uplifted us and gave us something else to think about at that time. We can’t express how much it means that they give back to us.”

The Golden Knights retired number 58 in honor of the 58 victims lost in the tragedy on October 10, 2017. For some first responders and members of the community, they see names they recognize.

"They went above and beyond in recognizing everybody and hanging the banner," said Kory Pierce, and officer at LVMPD. "All of it is top notch. Every time you go to T-Mobile Arena, you still see those banners there to remind us and it’s pretty awesome.”

When the practice finished, the players came up to MacKenzie River to meet with their guests. The first responders and their families were able to connect with some of the Original Misfits as well as get to know the new players on the Golden Knights. The team helped this city heal and being able to meet the players that helped them meant a lot to the first responders.

“I’m born and raised in Vegas. My parents were born and raised in Vegas. We put Vegas on our chest,” said Jared Johnson of the Clark County Fire Department. “The team is pretty incredible. All these years now, and these guys still show up to events. They’re just everywhere. It’s awesome seeing them go from October 1 to winning the Stanley Cup. It’s awesome to see a full arena seven years later.”

Even the first responders' families got to experience the love and support from the players. Amy Beaman, wife of Clark County firefighter Ryan Beaman called the meet-and-greet "fantastic" as she and her family appreciated the time the players gave to members of the community.

At the Memorial Blood Drive, hundreds of people scheduled appointments to donate blood with Vitalant in honor of the victims of October 1. Giving blood helps save lives at any moment, just like it saved many victims seven years ago.

“Without the Golden Knights being here, I would’ve been at the concert, but we chose to go to the game instead," said blood donor and Las Vegas resident Nautica Gaines. "So being able to see what the team did for the community and the aftermath is really important. I love that they do this and go out into the community and give back.”

Kim Frank, President of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, is the mastermind behind the success of these community initiatives. Frank tirelessly works behind the scenes to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives by harnessing the powerful force of the Vegas Golden Knights towards the community.

“The anniversary gives you a minute to pause and remember everything that has happened. For us, it was the beginning of playing here, but also the beginning of being a part of the community. Seeing our Original Misfits and seeing the new guys jump in and get the importance of it is great,” said Frank. “We love the community. We’ve come together when there’s a need. They come for us. The highs and the lows. They’re cheering for us, and we’re out there cheering them and helping any way we can.”

Since the tragedy seven years ago, the Vegas Golden Knights have used their strength to heal what was broken. Many remember Deryk Engelland’s speech before the Vegas Golden Knights first ever home game. He stated: “To all the brave first responders that have worked timelessly and courageously throughout this whole tragedy, we thank you. To the families and friends of the victims, know we will do everything we can to help you and our city heal. We are Vegas Strong.” Seven years later, what Engelland said still remains true. We are all Vegas Strong.