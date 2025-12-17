Scott Kegley Set To Elevate Digital Strategy and Power Engagement For The Golden Knights

“When we talk about where we want VGK to go from on a digital and social perspective, we don't just want to be the best team in the NHL, we want to be the best team in sports,” said Scott Kegley, Vegas Golden Knights Chief Digital Officer.

Scott Kegley has joined the Vegas Golden Knights organization as the Chief Digital Officer, where he will oversee Digital Marketing, Innovation, Creative, Social and Influencer Marketing.

Kegley’s journey in sports started at the University of Southern California, where he worked for the campus television station and became an executive producer. During his studies, Kegley secured a job with the USC Athletic Department and was exposed to a wide range of sports, including his first experience working in football. The San Francisco 49ers offered Kegley a digital position as a fresh college graduate, and from there, the rest is history.

Kegley has logged two decades of experience in the National Football League and spent much of his career working in digital, social, and fan experience for the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings in a variety of roles. Kegley has further contributed his expertise to AMB Sports and Entertainment, where he oversaw digital platforms across the Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta Drive GC. In this position, he gained more experience in various sports and other major-venue events. After a couple of years with AMBSE, Kegley found his way back to a full-time role in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, where he worked with the content team, production studio, digital platforms and influencer marketing.

Over the course of 20 years, Kegley has created and managed digital brands and channels for NFL teams, launched team-focused apps, seen the development behind state-of-the-art arenas, and witnessed the NFL fanbase develop across the world. Kegley is eager to step into the National Hockey League and enhance the Golden Knights’ brand and digital presence.

“This organization has such a good fan base and has built a solid foundation here,” Kegley said. “It's fantastic to be able to build on top of that and figure out how high we can go. Whether that's locally, domestically, or internationally, I'm excited in this position to see how far we can take it.”

Numerous aspects drew Kegley to the Golden Knights organization, such as the team’s competitive spirit and his love for hockey growing up. Other driving factors were his connection with the President of Business Operations, John Penhollow, whom he worked with at the Vikings, as well as Golden Knights Owner and Chairman, Bill Foley’s vision for the organization.

“John is one of the best leaders that I've ever worked for,” Kegley said. “He leads with empathy and understanding. He is a great teacher and a visionary within the industry. I love his vision for where this team can go. The Golden Knights are a team that you can never count out. You always want to make sure that you put your staff on the business side and hockey side in a position to be successful. For me, when you look at an owner like Bill Foley who has that vision and a relentless willingness to compete, that's something that you want to be a part of.”

In Kegley’s career, one key lesson he has learned is the importance of a community and a central culture. He is passionate about creating that type of environment on the business side, in a way that is visible and felt beyond the organization.

“It starts with culture, values, and people,” Kegley said. “I think those are the biggest things we have in sports. You have to put people first, elevate folks and be able to get the best out of each other within an organization. I think that's probably the biggest thing. I believe when we do that internally, our fans feel it externally.”

From an outside perspective, Kegley believes the Golden Knights may have one of the greatest in-game entertainment experiences, maybe even the best in hockey. Nonetheless, he explained that he has a vision to take all aspects of the brand to another level, especially leading up to the Golden Knights’ tenth season.

“There are ways that we can pour gasoline on that fire a bit and take things one step further,” Kegley said. “Ten years is a monumental moment for this brand. I think VGK fans can expect something a bit different coming into that year, as we look to create something super special for that tenth season.”

As Kegley transitions into the world of professional hockey, he is ready to apply his knowledge and contribute his decades of expertise to all digital and social aspects within the VGK brand.

“Having worked 20 years with the majority in one sport, it's a little bit of a refresh for me,” Kegley said. “Sometimes that can be extremely exhilarating, that rush of adrenaline and excitement, doing something a little different, yet something you love.”

With his blend of seasoned insight and passion, Kegley is determined to push the Golden Knights’ overall digital presence further than ever before and set a new standard for sports teams across the globe. In an organization driven by the mindset of “Always Advance, Never Retreat,” Kegley is ready to lead the Golden Knights into a new dynamic era of digital excellence.