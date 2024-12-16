Olofsson's Two-Goal Game Lifts Vegas to 3-2 Win Over Minnesota

TOP PERFORMERS

Victor Olofsson – Two points on the night (2G), increasing his streak to three games.

Jack Eichel – Eichel had two points (2A), notching his 200th and 201st points as a Golden Knight

.Shea Theodore – Theodore scored one goal in the game and assisted on the first Olofsson goal.

Ilya Samsonov -- Samsonov stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel (195 GP) surpassed Mark Stone (214 GP) as the fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 points as a Golden Knight.

Victor Olofsson is on a three-game goal-scoring streak, with five points in the seven games since his return on Nov. 30, 2024.

Jack Eichel is the seventh player in franchise history to hit the 200-point mark.

Victor Olofsson recorded his 16th multi-point game in his career.

Mark Stone notched 15 points in his last 11 games in the 2024-25 season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights are back at the Fortress to face the Vancouver Canucks for the first time of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.