Olofsson's Two-Goal Game Lifts Vegas to 3-2 Win Over Minnesota

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-3) cap off their three-game road trip with a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild (20-7-4) on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Minnesota got the game's first goal 1:30 in to take the early lead over the Golden Knights, but Victor Olofsson answered for Vegas, tying the game at one on the power play with 10:29 to go in the first. In the second, Shea Theodore gave Vegas their first lead of the road trip 6:04 into the period, only for Minnesota to tie it with 3:04 remaining. Vegas took back the lead in the third period, with Olofsson scoring his second of the night at 3:49, ultimately winning the game for the Golden Knights, 3-2. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves in the win, improving his season record to 7-3-0.