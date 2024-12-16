Olofsson's Two-Goal Game Lifts Vegas to 3-2 Win Over Minnesota

Golden Knights finish out their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 record.

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-3) cap off their three-game road trip with a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild (20-7-4) on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Minnesota got the game's first goal 1:30 in to take the early lead over the Golden Knights, but Victor Olofsson answered for Vegas, tying the game at one on the power play with 10:29 to go in the first. In the second, Shea Theodore gave Vegas their first lead of the road trip 6:04 into the period, only for Minnesota to tie it with 3:04 remaining. Vegas took back the lead in the third period, with Olofsson scoring his second of the night at 3:49, ultimately winning the game for the Golden Knights, 3-2. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves in the win, improving his season record to 7-3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS
Victor Olofsson – Two points on the night (2G), increasing his streak to three games.

Jack Eichel Eichel had two points (2A), notching his 200th and 201st points as a Golden Knight

.Shea Theodore – Theodore scored one goal in the game and assisted on the first Olofsson goal.

Ilya Samsonov -- Samsonov stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jack Eichel (195 GP) surpassed Mark Stone (214 GP) as the fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 points as a Golden Knight.

Victor Olofsson is on a three-game goal-scoring streak, with five points in the seven games since his return on Nov. 30, 2024.

Jack Eichel is the seventh player in franchise history to hit the 200-point mark.

Victor Olofsson recorded his 16th multi-point game in his career.

Mark Stone notched 15 points in his last 11 games in the 2024-25 season.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights are back at the Fortress to face the Vancouver Canucks for the first time of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

