Morning Skate Report: Sept. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Utah Hockey Club in preseason action for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

MARKETING INITIATIVES

All fans in attendance will receive a collectible Adin Hill player pin. The giveaway is the second of four preseason pin giveaways that will be distributed at each preseason home game. Fans received Noah Hanifin pins at Wednesday's game against Los Angeles and can expect William Karlsson pins on Oct. 3 and Tomas Hertl pins on Oct. 5.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights skated to a 1-2-0 record against the Arizona Coyotes during the 2023-24 season before the team moved to Salt Lake City in the offseason. William Karlsson led the Golden Knights with 3 points (1G, 2A) against Arizona, along with Shea Theodore who had two assists.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Moving Upward: Despite the 3-2 preseason loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Vegas is looking forward and determined to keep improving. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that his plan was for the team to get better with each passing game and maintain a sense of urgency.

Fresh Face – If Victor Olofsson is in the lineup for Friday’s preseason game against Utah, he would have the opportunity for an on-ice reunion with his former teammate, Jack Eichel. Olofsson has 182 career points (90G, 92A), and speed that could make him a key player for the Golden Knights.