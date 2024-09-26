VGK, Scripps Sports Announce Broadcasts in Phoenix, Tucson

VEGAS (September 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports announced today, September 26, 55-game broadcast schedules that will bring Golden Knights hockey to fans in the Phoenix and Tucson markets on Arizona 61 and Arizona 58, respectively. Arizona 61 and Arizona 58 are the sister stations of the ABC affiliates in those markets, owned and operated by the E.W. Scripps Company.

Fans throughout the state of Arizona also will have the opportunity to watch every Scripps Sports VGK broadcast through KnightTime+, the official streaming platform of the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans can learn more and subscribe to KnightTime+ at knighttimeplus.com.

“We are thrilled to expand the Realm of fans who can watch our local broadcast and appreciate our partners at Scripps Sports for helping make this a reality,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Having our games available for free over the air, or through KnightTime+, is a win for hockey fans in Arizona.”

Fans in Arizona will be able to follow one of the NHL’s most successful franchises in the Golden Knights, who have qualified for the playoffs in six of their seven seasons, reached the penultimate round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs four times and won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“As the intense fandom around hockey grows, we know how important it is for the Vegas Golden Knights to reach their expanding fanbase on every device and platform,” said Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor. “These new Scripps Sports-produced local broadcasts, combined with Knight Time+, will make sure that fans in the Phoenix and Tucson markets never have to miss a game.”

The Golden Knights will celebrate these new broadcasts by hosting youth ice hockey and ball hockey clinics and a VGK watch party on Saturday, October 19 at AZ Ice in Gilbert, AZ. VGK youth hockey staff and members of the VGK Cast will be in attendance.

Events will include ice hockey clinics for ages 5 to 8 (12:30 p.m. PT) and ages 9 to 12 (1:30 p.m. PT), a ball hockey clinic for all ages (12:30 p.m. PT) and a watch party at Park Tavern & Market for the Golden Knights game at Florida (3 p.m. PT). Registration is required for the on-ice clinics and is available here.

This marks the second season of the Golden Knights’ partnership with Scripps Sports to televise non-nationally exclusive games for free over the air, on cable or with a satellite subscription. In addition to Arizona, broadcasts are available in Southern Nevada (Vegas 34), Northern Nevada (NSN), Idaho (Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6) and Montana (MTN).

This is also the second year that the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have partnered on KnightTime+, the Vegas Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory.

VGK 2024-25 TELEVISION & STREAMING SCHEDULE IN ARIZONA

Wed., Oct. 9 vs. Colorado – TNT, MAX

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. St. Louis – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., Oct. 13 vs. Anaheim – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Oct. 15 at Washington – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Oct. 17 at Tampa Bay – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Oct. 19 at Florida – Antenna TV, KnightTime+

Tue., Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles – ESPN, ESPN+

Fri., Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. San Jose – Antenna TV, KnightTime+

Mon., Oct. 28 vs. Calgary – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., Oct. 30 vs. Los Angeles – TNT, truTV, MAX

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Utah – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 6 at Edmonton – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Fri., Nov. 8 at Seattle – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Mon., Nov. 11 vs. Carolina – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 13 at Anaheim – KnightTime+

Fri., Nov. 15 at Utah – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., Nov. 17 vs. Washington – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 20 at Toronto – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Nov. 21 at Ottawa – Antenna TV, KnightTime+

Sat., Nov. 23 at Montreal – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Mon., Nov. 25 at Philadelphia – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., Nov. 27 at Colorado – TNT, MAX

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg – KnightTime+

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Utah – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Dec. 3 vs. Edmonton – ESPN+, Hulu

Wed., Dec. 4 at Anaheim – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Fri., Dec. 6 vs. Dallas – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Dec. 12 at Winnipeg – KnightTime+

Sat., Dec. 14 at Edmonton – Antenna TV, KnightTime+

Sun., Dec. 15 at Minnesota – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Dec. 19 vs. Vancouver – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Seattle – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Mon., Dec. 23 vs. Anaheim – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Fri., Dec. 27 at San Jose – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., Dec. 29 vs. Calgary – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Dec. 31 vs. Montreal – KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia – KnightTime+

Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Buffalo – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 7 at San Jose – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 9 vs. NY Islanders – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Jan. 11 vs. NY Rangers – KnightTime+

Sun., Jan. 12 vs. Minnesota – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 14 at Nashville – KnightTime+

Fri., Jan. 17 at Carolina – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Jan 18 at Chicago – KnightTime+

Mon., Jan. 20 vs. St. Louis – Antenna TV, KnightTime+

Thurs., Jan. 23 at St. Louis – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Fri., Jan. 24 at Dallas – ESPN

Sun., Jan. 26 vs. Florida – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Jan. 28 vs. Dallas – ESPN+, Hulu

Thurs., Jan. 30 vs. Columbus – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., Feb. 2 at NY Rangers – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., Feb. 4 at NY Islanders – KnightTime+

Thurs., Feb. 6 at New Jersey – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., Feb. 8 at Boston – ABC, ESPN+

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Vancouver – KnightTime+

Mon., Feb. 24 at Los Angeles – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., Feb. 27 vs. Chicago – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., March 2 vs. New Jersey – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., March 5 vs. Toronto – TNT, truTV, MAX

Fri., March 7 vs. Pittsburgh – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., March 9 vs. Los Angeles – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., March 11 at Pittsburgh – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., March 13 at Columbus – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., March 15 at Buffalo – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sun., March 16 at Detroit – KnightTime+

Thurs., March 20 vs. Boston – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., March 22 vs. Detroit – ABC, ESPN+

Sun., March 23 vs. Tampa Bay – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., March 25 at Minnesota – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Fri., March 28 at Chicago – KnightTime+

Sat., March 29 at Nashville – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Tue., April 1 vs. Edmonton – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Thurs., April 3 vs. Winnipeg – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., April 5 at Calgary – KnightTime+

Sun., April 6 at Vancouver – ESPN

Tue., April 8 at Colorado – ESPN

Thurs., April 10 vs. Seattle – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Sat., April 12 vs. Nashville – KnightTime+

Tue., April 15 at Calgary – Arizona 61/Arizona 58, KnightTime+

Wed., April 16 at Vancouver – TNT, truTV, MAX

Arizona 61, Arizona 58 and Antenna TV can be found on the following platforms:

Arizona 61 (Phoenix)

Arizona 58 (Tucson)

Antenna TV (Phoenix)

Antenna TV (Tucson)

Over the air

Channel 61.1

Channel 58.1

Channel 15.2

Channel 9.3

Cox Cable

Channel 6

Channel 18

Channel 95

Channel 86

Comcast Cable

-

Channel 8

-

-

DirecTV

Channel 61

Channel 58

-

-

DISH Network

-

Channel 58

-

-

Streaming

Fubo

Fubo (coming soon)

-

-

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.comand follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SCRIPPS SPORTS

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company.