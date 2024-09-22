Morning Skate Report: Sept. 22, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first of six preseason games as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 5 p.m. at SAP Center. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SECHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 5 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Hockey Club | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights skated to a 4-0-0 record against the Sharks during the 2023-24 season. Vegas outscored San Jose, 18-5, during the four matchups between the teams last season. Alex Pietrangelo led the Golden Knights with six points (1G, 5A) against the Sharks last season while William Karlsson posted five points (2G, 3A).

KEYS TO THE GAMEStart Strong: While there are no points on the line in Sunday's game, the Golden Knights will still look to use the matchup to start the 2024-25 season with some momentum. No matter the circumstance, a win is a win and Vegas' players are programmed to win whenever they take the ice.

Tanner Time: Tanner Pearson is the only player in Golden Knights training camp on a PTO. Every game is an opportunity for the 2014 Stanley Cup champion to show that he still has what it takes to contribute in the NHL.