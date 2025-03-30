Smith Scores Game-Winner in 3-1 Win over Nashville

Golden Knights sweep the road trip with win over Predators

GettyImages-2206995826
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (45-20-8) beat the Nashville Predators (27-38-8) 3-1, and swept the three-game road trip on Saturday evening at Bridgestone Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first, Ryan O’Reilly struck on the power play 5:53 into the second period to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 lead. Jack Eichel tied the game at 8:26 off a rebound from a Shea Theodore shot, extending his point streak to six games. Reilly Smith broke the tie for Vegas on the power play 6:25 into the third, scoring his first since his return to the Golden Knights. Brett Howden scored on the Nashville empty net with 45 seconds remaining to boost the Golden Knights lead to 3-1. Adin Hill stopped 23 of 24 shots to give the Golden Knights the 3-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied two points (1G, 1A) against Nashville.

Reilly Smith: Smith scored the game-winner for Vegas.

Adin Hill: Hill made 23 saves in his fifth straight win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games for the second time in the 2024-25 season.

Shea Theodore became the first Golden Knights defenseman to record multiple 50-point seasons. Theodore also set the franchise record for most assists by a defenseman (44A), surpassing Alex Pietrangelo (43A).

Jack Eichel became the seventh U.S.-born player in the past 25 years to record at least 30 multi-point games in a single season.

Adin Hill made his first consecutive start since Dec. 2 and 3, 2021, and the third of his career.

Brett Howden became the sixth player in franchise history to record a goal on his birthday.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will close out their season series with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

