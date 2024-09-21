New Fanatics VGK Jerseys on Sale Now at Team Stores

VEGAS (September 21, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights fans have their first opportunity to purchase the new official Fanatics Vegas Golden Knights jerseys beginning Saturday, September 21 at The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, The Livery at America First Center and vegasteamstore.com.

The NHL and Fanatics unveiled the new jerseys June 26 and they were first worn on stage at Sphere in Las Vegas at the 2024 NHL Draft. Fanatics is official outfitter for all NHL jerseys, beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Jerseys on sale now are available in three categories: Authentic Pro (identical to jerseys worn by players on the ice, starting at $425), Premium (highest level of retail jersey, starting at $180) and Breakaway (fan-friendly and women’s-specific cut, starting at $130).

The Arsenal at City National Arena hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The Livery at America First Center hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

