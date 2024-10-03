Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

MARKETING INITIATIVES

All fans in attendance will receive a collectible William Karlsson player pin. The giveaway is the third of four preseason pin giveaways distributed at each preseason home game. Fans received Adin Hill pins at Friday’s game against Utah and can expect Tomas Hertl pins on Oct. 5.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Zach Aston-Reese scored twice while Tanner Laczynski, Joe Fleming, Tanner Pearson and Brendan Brisson also found the back of the net in Vegas' third win of the preseason.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights held a 2-1-0 record against the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-24 season. Mark Stone and William Karlsson led Vegas on the scoresheet with four points each. Karlsson netted four goals, and Stone had two assists alongside two goals.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Dress Rehearsal: Vegas and Colorado will meet for the final time in the preseason before Opening Knight on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Copy and Paste: The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 6-1 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. While it’s still preseason, the Golden Knights will look to dominate again.