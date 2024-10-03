Morning Skate Report: Oct. 3, 2024

Golden Knights continue preseason with matchup against Avalanche

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2
Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Golden Knights 6, Avalanche 1
Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

MARKETING INITIATIVES
All fans in attendance will receive a collectible William Karlsson player pin. The giveaway is the third of four preseason pin giveaways distributed at each preseason home game. Fans received Adin Hill pins at Friday’s game against Utah and can expect Tomas Hertl pins on Oct. 5.

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Zach Aston-Reese scored twice while Tanner Laczynski, Joe Fleming, Tanner Pearson and Brendan Brisson also found the back of the net in Vegas' third win of the preseason.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights held a 2-1-0 record against the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-24 season. Mark Stone and William Karlsson led Vegas on the scoresheet with four points each. Karlsson netted four goals, and Stone had two assists alongside two goals.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Dress Rehearsal: Vegas and Colorado will meet for the final time in the preseason before Opening Knight on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Copy and Paste: The Golden Knights defeated the Avalanche 6-1 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. While it’s still preseason, the Golden Knights will look to dominate again.

