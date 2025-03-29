Olofsson's Two-Goal Night Brings Vegas up 5-3 Over Chicago

The Vegas Golden Knights (44-20-8) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks (21-43-9), 5-3, on Friday night at United Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Blackhawks and Golden Knights were scoreless until the last 4:45 of the first period when Chicago got on the board first with a goal from Ryan Donato. In the middle frame, Mark Stone tied the game with a shot from the left circle 6:41 into the period quickly followed by a goal by Victor Olofsson 53 seconds later to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Donato tied the game at two on the delayed penalty, then Donato completed the hat-trick with 3:31 remaining to give Chicago the 3-2 lead. Early into the final frame, Olofsson scored his second of the night to tie the game at three, and Pavel Dorofeyev netted his 31st goal of the season on the power play with 3:10 remaining to give the Golden Knights the 4-3 lead. Brett Howden sealed the 5-3 victory for the Golden Knights with an empty net goal in the final 43 seconds of the game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson netted two goals in the game, including the game-tying goal.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had three helpers including the primary assist on the game-winning goal.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his sixth game-winning goal of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone posted two points (1G, 1A)

STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With an assist on Olofsson’s first goal, Keegan Kolesar hit the 100-point milestone.

Olofsson's multi-goal performance marked his third of the season and 17th of his career.

Karlsson’s three assists boosted him to six points in five games since his return.

Dorofeyev's 31 goals this season ties Tomas Hertl for the team lead in the 2024-25 campaign.

Adin Hill earned his 28th win of the season, the third-most wins by a Vegas goaltender in a single season.

The Golden Knights recorded their eighth third-period comeback win of the season to match the Flyers and Canadiens for the most among all teams.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their three-game road trip and back-to-back with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at 3:30 p.m. PT at Bridgestone Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.