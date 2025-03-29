Olofsson's Two-Goal Night Brings Vegas up 5-3 Over Chicago

The Golden Knights win their fifth game in a row

GettyImages-2206776359
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (44-20-8) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks (21-43-9), 5-3, on Friday night at United Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Blackhawks and Golden Knights were scoreless until the last 4:45 of the first period when Chicago got on the board first with a goal from Ryan Donato. In the middle frame, Mark Stone tied the game with a shot from the left circle 6:41 into the period quickly followed by a goal by Victor Olofsson 53 seconds later to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Donato tied the game at two on the delayed penalty, then Donato completed the hat-trick with 3:31 remaining to give Chicago the 3-2 lead. Early into the final frame, Olofsson scored his second of the night to tie the game at three, and Pavel Dorofeyev netted his 31st goal of the season on the power play with 3:10 remaining to give the Golden Knights the 4-3 lead. Brett Howden sealed the 5-3 victory for the Golden Knights with an empty net goal in the final 43 seconds of the game.

TOP PERFORMERS
Victor Olofsson: Olofsson netted two goals in the game, including the game-tying goal.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had three helpers including the primary assist on the game-winning goal.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his sixth game-winning goal of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone posted two points (1G, 1A)

STATS OF THE KNIGHT
With an assist on Olofsson’s first goal, Keegan Kolesar hit the 100-point milestone.

Olofsson's multi-goal performance marked his third of the season and 17th of his career.

Karlsson’s three assists boosted him to six points in five games since his return.

Dorofeyev's 31 goals this season ties Tomas Hertl for the team lead in the 2024-25 campaign.

Adin Hill earned his 28th win of the season, the third-most wins by a Vegas goaltender in a single season.

The Golden Knights recorded their eighth third-period comeback win of the season to match the Flyers and Canadiens for the most among all teams.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights close out their three-game road trip and back-to-back with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at 3:30 p.m. PT at Bridgestone Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK at CHI | Recap

VGK@CHI: Howden scores empty-net goal

VGK@CHI: Olofsson scores goal against Spencer Knight

VGK@CHI: Dorofeyev scores goal against Spencer Knight

VGK@CHI: Stone scores goal against Spencer Knight

VGK@CHI: Olofsson scores goal against Spencer Knight

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 28, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Foundation

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Cameron Whitehead to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Golden Knights Strengthen Sustainability in Las Vegas

Lawless: VGK Finding Groove at Right Time

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Nicolas Roy

Eichel Records Hat Trick in 5-1 Victory Over Wild

Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2025

Jack Eichel Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Golden Knights Strike Lightning, 4-2, for Third Straight Win at Home

Women's History Month: Broadcasting & Communications

Morning Skate Report: March 23, 2025

Hertl Records Second Hat Trick in 6-3 Victory Over Red Wings

Morning Skate Report: March 22, 2025

UNLV Skatin’ Rebels Channel Golden Knights Success with First National Championship

Dorofeyev's Hat Trick Leads Golden Knights to 5-1 Victory Over Bruins

Morning Skate Report: March 20, 2025

Vegas Closes Trip with 3-0 Loss in Detroit