Morning Skate Report: Oct. 26, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-1) look to remain undefeated at home as they host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-2) in the second game of back-to-back home games on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the second game of a home back-to-back and third game of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights. Vegas will close out the homestand against Calgary on Monday.

This is the first home back-to-back since the 2022-23 season for the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have a 5-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – One game away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Two assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Four points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Four points away from 500 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Seven wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 14 points (3G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Ivan Barbashev – 11 points (7G, 4A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 9 points (0G, 9A)

Tomas Hertl – 8 points (4G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights came back to defeat the Ottawa Senators, 6-4, on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl scored with 3:11 remaining to tie the game at 4-4 before Keegan Kolesar scored the game-winning goal one minute later. Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hague found the back of the net in the first period. Ivan Barbashev found the back of the net twice while Alex Pietrangelo recorded three assists in the win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 4-0-0 against the San Jose Sharks in the 2023-24 season. In their first matchup, the Golden Knights defeated the Sharks, 4-1, at SAP Center in San Jose. Nicolas Hague had two points (1G, 1A) on the night. William Karlsson also had two assists. The Golden Knights dominated the Sharks, 5-0, in the second matchup of the season at T-Mobile Arena. Pietrangelo (1G, 2A), Karlsson (1G, 1A), and Brett Howden (1G) all contributed to the win. Adin Hill made 20 saves to blank the Sharks. Vegas picked up a 5-4 shootout victory against the Sharks on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena as Jack Eichel potted the game-winning goal in the shootout. In their final meeting of the season, the Golden Knights earned another shutout with a 4-0 victory at SAP Center.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Sharks are 0-6-2 to begin their season. The club is on its third game of a four-game road trip. Their road trip includes a 3-1 loss to Anaheim and a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles. Mikael Granlund scored both Sharks goals in Thursday’s loss to the Kings. Granlund leads the team with nine points (3G, 6A) followed by Tyler Toffoli with seven points (4G, 3A). San Jose finished last season with a record of 19-54-9 and 47 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Calgary Flames – 5-1-1, 11 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 5-2-1, 11 points

Los Angeles Kings – 4-2-2, 10 points

Seattle Kraken – 4-3-1, 9 points

Vancouver Canucks – 3-1-2, 8 points

Anaheim Ducks – 3-2-1, 7 points

Edmonton Oilers – 3-4-1, 7 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-6-2, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 318th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 25-2-5 all-time record against San Jose

- Extend Vegas' home win streak to six games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Lesson Learned: Keegan Kolesar said that if the Golden Knights can start Saturday’s game the way they ended Friday’s game, it would be easier on the team. He said to watch the start, correct the bad, and build off the good within the game.

Stay Hot At Home: The Golden Knights have a perfect record on home ice this season and look to extend their streak in Saturday night’s game.