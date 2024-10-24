Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Shea Theodore to Seven-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (October 24, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 24, that the team has signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension through the 2031-2032 season worth an average annual value of $7,425,000.

Theodore, 29, is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights and leads the team’s defensemen with seven points (1 G, 6 A) in six games this season. Theodore’s seven points currently rank fourth among NHL defensemen in scoring to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Last year, the native of Aldergrove, British Columbia recorded a career-best .89 points per game played, which was seventh among all NHL defensemen, after finishing with 42 points (5 G, 37 A) in 47 games.

Theodore stands as the franchise leader in scoring among defensemen with 296 points (67 G, 229 A) in 450 games to go with a +65 rating during his time as a Golden Knight, which began in October of the inaugural 2017-18 season. The blueliner has also appeared in a total of 114 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped Vegas lift the Stanley Cup in 2023. Theodore produced 13 points (1 G, 12 A) during the club’s historic run, finishing second among NHL defensemen in scoring in the 2023 playoffs.

Internationally, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has played for his country at multiple stages throughout his career, most recently at the 2019 IIHF World Championship when Canada earned a silver medal. Vegas acquired Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and he was selected by Anaheim in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Shea Theodore, Defenseman

Birthplace: Aldergrove, BC

Height: 6-2

Weight: 197 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Owns seven points (1 G, 6 A) in six games, ranking fourth in scoring among all NHL defensemen to begin the 2024-25 season

-Recorded a career-best .89 points per game played after finishing with 42 points (5 G, 37 A) in 47 games last season

-Stands as the franchise leader in scoring among defensemen with 296 points (67 G, 229 A) in 450 games to go with a +65 rating

-Helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in 2023 after appearing in 21 of the club’s 22 playoffs games and gathered 13 points (1 G, 12 A), which finished second among NHL defensemen

-Earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship

-Acquired by Vegas from Anaheim during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft

-Selected by Anaheim in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

