Morning Skate Report: Oct 17. 2024

The Golden Knights (3-1-0) are looking to get their first win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Amalie Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Thursday's game is the second of a three-game trip for the Golden Knights. Vegas dropped the first game of the trip to the Washington Capitals, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from 100 wins with the Golden Knights

Nicolas Roy – Five games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone - Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Nine wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Tomas Hertl – Nine points away from 500 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 8 points (2G, 6A)

Mark Stone – 8 points (2G, 6A)

Ivan Barbashev – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Shea Theodore – 5 points (1G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights had their three-game win streak snapped in a 4-2 loss against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capitals One Arena. Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel found the back of the net for the Golden Knights in the loss.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 0-2-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Knights saw an early 2-0 lead evaporate in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Dec. 21 at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay skated to a 5-3 win in the final matchup of the season on March 19 at T-Mobile Arena. Eichel led the team with three assists in the two matchups with the Lightning last season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 2-0-0 at the start of their season. The Lightning have won each of their two games by the same score of 4-1, most recently against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. The team reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh season in a row in 2023-24 but fell in five games to the Florida Panthers. Tampa's top scorer, Nikita Kucherov, finished the season with 144 points (44G, 100A), and secured the Art Ross trophy. Brayden Point led the Lightning in goals with 46, and was second in total points with 90 (44A). Tampa’s new captain, Victor Hedman, led the blue line with 76 points (13G, 63A) in 78 games.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Calgary Flames – 4-0-0, 8 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 3-1-0, 6 points

Anaheim Ducks – 2-1-0, 4 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-0-2, 4 points

Seattle Kraken – 2-2-0, 4 points

Vancouver Canucks – 0-1-2, 2 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-1-2, 2 points

Edmonton Oilers – 1-3-0, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 316th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-5-0 all-time record against Tampa

KEYS TO THE GAME

Find the Pace: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned that the team didn’t get to their usual pace in the game against Washington. The ideal situation for the Golden Knights against Tampa would be to keep a strong pace to their game.

Early Start: Vegas has allowed the first goal three times to start the season. Alex Pietrangelo said that the team got better throughout the game on Tuesday, but a key to winning for Vegas would be a strong and early start.