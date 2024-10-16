Golden Knights Open Road Trip with 4-2 Loss in Washington

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Washington struck early to take the lead 6:09 into the first period on a goal from Jakub Vrana. The remainder of the period was back and forth until Victor Olofsson scored a power-play goal with 2:11 remaining in the period to tie the game at 1-1. The second period saw three straight goals from the Capitals, giving them the 4-1 lead. Jack Eichel cut their lead in half 7:17 into the period but Washington held Vegas off in the third to win the game, 4-2.

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights continue their road trip with a visit to Amalie Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 4 p.m. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.