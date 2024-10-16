Golden Knights Open Road Trip with 4-2 Loss in Washington

Vegas falls for first time in regular season

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights fell in their first road game of the season to the Washington Capitals, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

VGK at WSH | Recap

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Washington struck early to take the lead 6:09 into the first period on a goal from Jakub Vrana. The remainder of the period was back and forth until Victor Olofsson scored a power-play goal with 2:11 remaining in the period to tie the game at 1-1. The second period saw three straight goals from the Capitals, giving them the 4-1 lead. Jack Eichel cut their lead in half 7:17 into the period but Washington held Vegas off in the third to win the game, 4-2.

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights continue their road trip with a visit to Amalie Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 4 p.m. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

