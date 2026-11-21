The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-5) turn their sights to a two-game road trip, beginning with the Winnipeg Jets (11-9-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: 96.3 KKLZ | 102.7 Coyote Country

NOTES

Mark Stone has set a new franchise record for most points as a Golden Knight with 418 (147G, 271A) doing so in 424 games played.

Of the nine games the Golden Knights have played in the month of November, the team has recorded at least one point in eight.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – One assist away from 600 career assists

Parker Wotherspoon – One game away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Three games away from 900 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Nine games away from 700 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Seven games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Jeremy Lauzon – Eight games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 29 points (9G, 20A)

Mitch Marner – 26 points (3G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 22 points (11G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (9G, 9A)

Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (4G, 12A)

BY THE NUMBERS

9 – Victor Olofsson has points in nine of his 11 games played, totaling 12 points (8G, 4A).

26.7 – Vegas’ power play ranks fourth in the league at 26.7 percent.

91 – Jeremy Lauzon leads all NHL defensemen will 91 hits.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Stars on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period from goals by Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnston, Vegas tied the game with goals by Victor Olofsson and William Karlsson. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone connected with Olofsson on the power play as Stone set a new franchise record for most points with the Golden Knights. Seven seconds after the power play expired for Vegas, Karlsson found the back of the net with help from Braeden Bowman and Trevor Connelly.

Jeremy Lauzon recorded his first goal of the season five minutes into the third period to give Vegas their first lead of the game. However, Thomas Harley tied it up Dallas to force the teams into overtime and a shootout. Tyler Seguin posted the shootout-winning goal to lift the Stars to their second-straight 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a 2-1-0 record against Winnipeg in the 2025-26 season. The clubs met for the first time on Jan. 6 at Canada Life Centre where the Golden Knights skated to the 4-3 overtime victory. The Jets took a 2-0 lead before Mark Stone and Brett Howden evened the game at two. Winnipeg took one more lead before Vegas tied the score at three with 4:05 remaining to send the game into overtime where Tomas Hertl netted the game winner with 13 seconds left in extra time.

On March 24 at Canada Life Centre, the Jets evened the series with a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights. Rasmus Andersson tallied the lone Vegas goal in the loss. The Golden Knights responded with a commanding 6-2 win at T-Mobile Arena on April 13 to claim the season series. Following a scoreless first period, Vegas scored twice in the second to take a two-goal lead going into the final frame. Six goals were scored between the two teams in the first eight minutes of the third period, four for the Golden Knights and two for the Jets, with Vegas coming out on top for the victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Winnipeg Jets own an 11-9-3 record for 25 points and rank sixth in the Central Division. Saturday’s matchup comes in the middle of a four-game homestand for the Jets where they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday and defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. Their final game of the homestand will be against the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Following a 7-0 shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes to open November, Winnipeg won six straight before falling on Tuesday. Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 29 points (7G, 22A), followed by Kyle Connor with 28 points (18G, 10A) and Cole Perfetti with 20 points (9G, 11A). Connor’s 18 goals rank third in the NHL.

On Oct. 23, Winnipeg traded goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils for forwards Dawson Mercer, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad, goaltender Nico Daws, and two draft picks. Since joining the Jets, Mercer has recorded eight points (5G, 3A) in eight games, and Daws has posted a 3-1-0 record in net with a 2.47 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 17-4-3, 37 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 13-6-5, 31 points

Anaheim Ducks, 11-11-1, 23 points

San Jose Sharks, 10-12-2, 22 points

Seattle Kraken, 10-8-1, 21 points

Calgary Flames, 10-12-1, 21 points

Los Angeles Kings, 7-11-2, 16 points

Vancouver Canucks, 5-18-1, 11 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 415th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-8-2 all-time record against the Jets

KEYS TO THE GAME

Finish Strong: The Golden Knights allowed late goals in both games against the Stars to send each game into extra time where Dallas took both wins. Vegas has shown they can generate offense and build leads. Entering Saturday, the Golden Knights will need to play a complete 60-minute game, limit late breakdowns and mistakes, and find ways to turn strong stretches of play into two points.

Man Your Zone: It’s no secret that Winnipeg has offensive weapons on their team, especially with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. The Golden Knights will need to be disciplined defensively and limit quality scoring opportunities for the Jets. Vegas can do this by keeping Winnipeg’s forwards to the outside, winning battles along the boards, and limiting second-chance opportunities.