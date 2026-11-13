Morning Skate Report: Nov. 13, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-5-2) face the Nashville Predators (10-4-5) for the second game of the homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

The Golden Knights are 9-0-0 when scoring the opening goal of a game this season.

Mitch Marner extended his home assist streak to nine games and has posted points in 13 of his last 14 games, totaling 21 points (2G, 19A).

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the season, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout Season X.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight to support those in their fight against cancer and all who have been impacted. Hockey Fights Cancer Knight is presented by Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas.

Outside on Paramount+ Plaza before puck drop, the team will host special activations as part of the commitment to fighting cancer. The VGK Foundation will partner with Nevada Health Centers to provide the Mammovan, a mobile mammography unit, for early-detection breast cancer screenings. Man Cave Health, a nonprofit dedicated to early detection for men, and Las Vegas Dermatology will also provide free screenings on Paramount+ Plaza before the game. Screenings for prostate cancer and skin cancer will also be available inside T-Mobile Arena.

Player-signed Hockey Fights Cancer Knight jerseys will be available for auction on Friday at 5:45 p.m. PT and will conclude at 9 p.m. PT. Fans who attend Friday’s game can visit outside Section 11 and 12 to see the specialty jerseys in person and fill out “I Fight For” signs. Fans can participate in the auction by visiting VGKHFC.givesmart.com or by texting “VGKHFC” to 76278.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada will provide digital cards for fans to further show their support. Fans can fill out digital ‘I Fight For’ signs here.

Special items and memorabilia for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 career points

Mitch Marner – Four assists away from 600 career assists

Parker Wotherspoon – Five games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Seven games away from 900 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – One game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 26 points (9G, 17A)

Mitch Marner – 23 points (3G, 20G)

Mark Stone – 20 points (10G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 15 points (9G, 6A)

Ivan Barbashev – 15 points (4G, 11A)

Trevor Connelly – 12 points (7G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Trevor Connelly has scored seven goals, tied for second most among all NHL rookies.

17 – Brayden McNabb owns a +17 rating, leading the Golden Knights and ranking sixth best in the league.

20 – Mitch Marner became the fastest player in Golden Knights history to record 20 multi-assist games with the club, doing so in 99 games and besting Jack Eichel (185 GP).

27.9 – The Golden Knights power play is clicking at 27.9%, the fifth best in the NHL.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Two minutes into the opening frame, Jack Eichel converted on the early power play to give Vegas an early 1-0 edge. Lawson Crouse responded six minutes later to even the score at one going into the second period. Victor Olofsson helped the Golden Knights record another early power-play goal to open a period, putting Vegas back in front three minutes into the frame. Ivan Barbashev scored twice 3:25 apart to make it 4-1 in favor of the Golden Knights. Olofsson tallied a three-point period with primary assists on both of Barbashev’s goals. Before the end of the second period, Jack McBain cut the lead in half with his second goal of the season. Midway through the final frame, Dmitri Simashev made it a one-goal game, but Brett Howden tipped in a William Karlsson shot to make it 5-3. Vegas held on for the remainder of the game, taking the Wednesday night victory. Carter Hart earned his sixth win of the season in net, and Mitch Marner posted three assists.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Nashville met for the first time this season on Oct. 13 at Bridgestone Arena, with the Golden Knights taking a dominant 5-2 win. Despite a game-opening goal from Ryan O’Reilly, the Golden Knights posted two goals in the first period from Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel for a one-goal lead going into the second period. Adam Edstrom recorded a shorthanded goal halfway through the middle frame, but William Karlsson posted his second goal of the season to put Vegas back in front with 2:16 left in the period. Trevor Connelly and Brett Howden each register a goal in the third period to seal the 5-2 win in Nashville. Howden (1G, 1A) and Rasmus Andersson (2A) posted two-point nights, and 12 different Golden Knights tallied a point. Adin Hill stood tall in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots for a .929 save percentage.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Nashville Predators enter Friday’s matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NHL with a six-game win streak. The Predators own a 10-4-5 record for 25 points and have moved into second place in the Central Division. Nashville has not lost since Oct. 29 against the Washington Capitals, and notable wins within their streak include a 5-4 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and a 3-2 overtime decision against the Colorado Avalanche. Filip Forsberg (7G, 15A) and Roman Josi (2G, 20A) are tied for the team lead in points with 22 each, followed by Steven Stamkos with 20 points (11G, 9A), and Ryan O’Reilly win 17 points (7G, 10A). Goaltender Juuse Saros ranks fourth in the NHL with 359 total saves and has posted wins in his last three games.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 14-3-3, 31 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 13-5-2, 28 points

Anaheim Ducks, 10-8-1, 21 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-7-1, 19 points

San Jose Sharks, 8-11-2, 18 points

Calgary Flames, 8-10-1, 17 points

Los Angeles Kings, 5-10-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-16-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 415th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-9-2 all-time record against the Predators

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-5-0 all-time record against the Predators at T-Mobile Arena

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-3-0 record at T-Mobile Arena this season

- Extend the Golden Knights point streak to six games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Power Play Pressure: Nashville's power play has been a strength this season ranking ninth in the NHL, making discipline a major factor for Vegas. The Golden Knights will need to limit unnecessary penalties while capitalizing on their own opportunities with the man advantage to control the momentum of the game.

Defensive Detail: Through their last 10 games, the Predators have averaged 3.50 goals per game and have been among the top teams since Oct. 24. The Golden Knights will need to maintain defensive structure, limit high-danger chances, and keep Nashville's offensive threats, including goal leader Steven Stamkos, from generating quality looks.