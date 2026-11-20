The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-5) fell to the Dallas Stars (14-6-2) 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena to close out their five-game homestand.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring three minutes into the first period to give Dallas an early 1-0 edge, and Wyatt Johnston tacked on another goal on with 5:25 remaining in the frame. Victor Olofsson tallied the Golden Knights’ first goal of the second period 7:36 into the frame on the power play. Mark Stone recorded the primary assist, his 418th point with Vegas to set a new franchise record for points. From the corner, Jack Eichel passed to Stone who was parallel to the net where he found Olofsson open from the dot. Olofsson went top shelf over Jake Oettinger’s shoulder for the score.

William Karlsson tied the game at 2-2 with his third goal in two games less than three minutes later. Trevor Connelly sent the puck to Braeden Bowman from behind the net and he centered it to Karlsson where he fired it past Oettinger as he was falling. Six minutes into the third period, Jeremy Lauzon scored his first goal of the season to give Vegas their first lead of the game off of a Tomas Hertl faceoff win. Thomas Harley tied the game at three with three minutes remaining in the final frame to send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout, where Tyler Seguin scored the breakaway winner to lift Dallas to a second-straight 4-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights begin a two-game road trip, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on 96.3 KKLZ and 102.7 Coyote Country.