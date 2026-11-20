It’s a nice accomplishment and certainly worthy of being celebrated. But such a title is the last thing the captain is about. Stone is a winner and that doesn’t happen by accident or proclamation. It's bred into a player. From parents, siblings, friends, coaches and teammates. And the player himself.

There's also a distinction between a competitor and a winner. One has to be a competitor to be a winner, that's for sure. But being a winner is a cut above. It requires an unselfish streak, a desire and ability to lift teammates to a higher plane, to perform when the stakes are highest, and an understanding of what is needed in the moment and the ability to provide. That's Mark Stone.

"He epitomizes what it is to be a Golden Knight. His character, how he carries himself, the kind of teammate he is, his work ethic. I think all those things. He cares about winning. That's what Mark cares about – not credit. He cares about winning and I think with that he's allowed himself to lead our team to become the all-time points leader," said VGK Head Coach Ryan Craig, a captain four pro teams and one major junior club during his playing career.

"He's put himself in a position of that with being selfless and just being who he is. And I've seen Mark grow now coming back after three years in Henderson for me and continue to grow as a captain of this hockey club. He's the right man for the job with our hockey club. And he will be until he's not here."