Maybe after a win Mark Stone might have entertained the subject. After a loss? Discuss a personal accomplishment? Forget about it.
The only captain in Vegas Golden Knights history is now the franchise's highest-scoring player as Stone secured his 418th career point with Vegas (147 goals, 271 assists in 424 games) to overtake Jonathan Marchessault (192 goals, 225 assists in 514 games) as the Golden Knights' all-time points leader.
Teammate William Karlsson, an original Golden Knight, is close behind with 413 career points for the club, while fellow current Vegas players Shea Theodore (392) and Jack Eichel (373) round out the top five as the only others with 350-plus points for the club.