Celebrating hockey to this extent is a testament to the growth of the game. That is a lot of activity in a short period of time, but the fans have come out and supported. Throw in the Vegas version of the NHL-wide Hometown Remix jersey program that the VGK wore for the first time on Sunday, and the fans have yet another cool-vibe piece of apparel for the collection. Good teams, good times and a snapshot of how Vegas continues to mature as a home for hockey.

After all, celebrating the game is a concept that the NHL and USA Hockey both have leaned into over the past 25 years. Outdoor games, international games, Hockey Across America, Minnesota Hockey Day and on and on. Each of those marquee events have grown over the years. Just look at the NHL adopting the concept. Michigan State held the Cold War game in 2001, taking on in-state rival Michigan when both were part of the NCAA's Central Collegiate Hockey Association. Former Spartan Tom Anastos was the commissioner of the CCHA at the time, and his brainchild had the support of his alma mater.

The NHL took note and two years later the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the inaugural Heritage Classic. Like the Cold War, the teams played outdoors in a football stadium. Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore donned a toque atop his mask. It didn’t help against the frigid elements, but it certainly signified the possibility for outdoor game-specific apparel being popular with fans. Fans and players alike loved the format too. By 2008, the stage was set for the first-ever Winter Classic. Held where the Buffalo Bills play their home games, the Sabres hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby was the burgeoning face of the league and the image of him scoring the game-winning goal at dusk with the snow falling is iconic. One for the ages.

The NHL now features the Stadium Series and the Global Series overseas to go along with the Winter Classic and Heritage Classic. New this year and happening this week is the NHL Original Six Series featuring a matchup of the founding NHL teams on three successive nights. Hockey Week Across America featuring USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free program kicks off at the end of February. The State of Hockey, Minnesota, has their own hockey celebration at the end of January, aptly named Hockey Day in Minnesota.

All across the country, in so many forms and fashion, hockey is at the heart of promotion and celebration. You can now add Knights Hockey Week to the list. It is here as a testament to the growth over the past decade. I’m sure it will likewise continue to grow in scope as well.