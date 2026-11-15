Morning Skate Report: Nov. 15, 2026

Game three of the Golden Knights (13-5-3) longest homestand this season will be against the Vancouver Canucks (3-17-1) Sunday at 6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena as the team will wear their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 1079 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Mitch Marner’s home game point streak is now up to 10 games, increasing his overall total to 24 (3G, 21A).

Marner played in his 100th game as a Golden Knight on Friday against the Predators.

Victor Olofsson opened the scoring in that game with his sixth goal of the season, tying him for fourth on the team.

The Golden Knights are debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys against the Canucks. Items from the official collection can be purchased here, at The Arsenal at City National Arena, or at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 career points

Mitch Marner – Three assists away from 600 career assists

Parker Wotherspoon – Four games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Six games away from 900 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Two points away from becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 26 points (9G, 17)

Mitch Marner – 24 points (3G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 20 points (10G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 16 points (9G, 7A)

Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (4G, 12A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2.62 – The Golden Knights are averaging 2.62 goals against per game, the sixth lowest total in the league.

10 – Mitch Marner’s home point streak extended to 10 games after Friday vs. Nashville.

962.65 – The Golden Knights have skated the furthest of any team so far this season at 962.65 miles.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday, the Golden Knights played game two of their five-game homestand against the Nashville Predators, falling 3-2 in a shootout. Ryan O’Reilly was the first to score, giving the Predators an early lead. Victor Olofsson responded with a deflection off a shot from Ivan Barbashev, bringing the score to an even 1-1 going into the middle frame. Parker Wotherspoon found Mitch Marner in the second for the rush, threading the puck through the defense to Rasmus Andersson for a clean finish just below Juuse Saros’ glove, putting Vegas up 2-1. This marked Wotherspoon’s first point as a Golden Knight. In the third, O’Reilly came back for his second goal of the game, ending regulation 2-2. Ultimately, Roman Josi netted the winning goal in the shootout.

SEASON SERIES

In their previous encounter with the Canucks this season, the Golden Knights came out on top with a 3-2 regulation victory at Rogers Arena on Oct. 4. Vancouver scored first on the power play with a goal from Paul Cotter, but Mitch Marner was able to even things out halfway through the second, scoring his first goal of the season. Victor Olofsson got the second goal of the game, giving Vegas the lead during a power play. Despite Jonathan Lekkerimaki tying it back up, Marc Gatcomb tallied his first goal with his new team, securing the win for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Canucks currently hold a record of 3-17-1, with a combined seven points, putting them in eighth in the Pacific Division and 32nd in the league. The team starts a three-game road trip in Vegas on Sunday, following two games at home. In their last matchup on Friday, the Canucks fell to the New York Rangers 5-1. Elias Pettersson (5G, 16A) currently leads the team in points with 21. Brock Boeser (7G, 11A) and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (7G, 8A) have recorded the most goals for the team with seven. Boeser is also on a six-game point streak.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 15-3-3, 33 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 13-5-3, 29 points

Anaheim Ducks, 10-9-1, 21 points

San Jose Sharks, 9-11-2, 20 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-8-1, 19 points

Calgary Flames, 9-10-1, 19 points

Los Angeles Kings, 5-11-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-17-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 415th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 23-4-3 all-time record against the Canucks

- Give the Golden Knights an 11-3-1 all-time record against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena

- Extend the Golden Knights’ point streak to seven games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Anyone’s Game: The record of an opponent is not what Head Coach Ryan Craig is concerned with at the moment. “Anybody can beat anybody in the National Hockey League,” Craig said on Saturday, emphasizing that Vancouver's performances thus far do not mean the Golden Knights can take them lightly.

Friendly Foes: When playing a team for the second time in a season, the details and preparation lie in previous meetings. All teams are going to adjust, but seeing what worked for Vegas in their first encounter, and how to re-implement those pieces, is the most important part.