Golden Knights, Southwest Gas Come Together to Fight Food Insecurity in Southern Nevada

On Saturday, Nov. 7, members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, in partnership with the Southwest Gas Foundation, spent the morning at Three Square Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Saturday’s effort between the two organizations is part of the Building Lives Up Everywhere (BLUE) program, a Southwest Gas employee volunteer initiative in which staff dedicate their time to supporting and strengthening our communities.

Golden Knights cast members, including Chance and the Vegas Vivas, joined VGK business operations staff and over 100 Southwest Gas employees in helping make a positive difference in the lives of others across the Southern Nevada valley.