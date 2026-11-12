Golden Knights, Southwest Gas Come Together to Fight Food Insecurity in Southern Nevada

VGK and Southwest Gas Foundation pack 1,475 bags of food to support local families in need

VGK Group 2026
By Vegas Golden Knights

On Saturday, Nov. 7, members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization, in partnership with the Southwest Gas Foundation, spent the morning at Three Square Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Saturday’s effort between the two organizations is part of the Building Lives Up Everywhere (BLUE) program, a Southwest Gas employee volunteer initiative in which staff dedicate their time to supporting and strengthening our communities.

Golden Knights cast members, including Chance and the Vegas Vivas, joined VGK business operations staff and over 100 Southwest Gas employees in helping make a positive difference in the lives of others across the Southern Nevada valley.

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Volunteers from both organizations gathered at Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, where they packed 1,475 bags of food totaling 16,400 pounds, to support local families in need. Bags of food contained fresh produce and groceries, donated food, and organized backpack meals for families experiencing food shortages.

According to Southwest Gas, its foundation has donated more than $90,000 to Three Square Food Bank since 2016. With the help of both organizations on-site at Three Square Food Bank, over 300,000 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas valley will be fed.

The VGK organization and Southwest Gas Foundation have also worked together in previous years. In November 2025, they teamed up to clean and repair over 5,000 books for underserved schools in Nevada. In February 2025, the organizations built beds to ensure kids in Las Vegas have a safe space to sleep, and in 2024, they planted trees and revitalized Ansan Sister City Park for the local community.

To learn more about Southwest Gas’ impact in the community and supporting a sustainable future, visit: https://www.swgas.com/community.

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