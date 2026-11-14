Golden Knights Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Predators

The Golden Knights (13-5-3) fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators (11-4-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Friday to halt their four-game win streak.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nashville was first to get on the board with a one-touch goal from Ryan O’Reilly. The Golden Knights responded after Tomas Hertl passed to Ivan Barbashev whose shot attempt deflected to Victor Olofsson for a diving wrist shot, evening the score.

Midway through the second period, Parker Wotherspoon dished the puck to Mitch Marner to lead a rush up the ice and found a trailing Rasmus Andersson. Andersson collected the puck for a wrist shot low glove-side on Juuse Saros to take a 2-1 lead. Wotherspoon picked up his first point as a Golden Knight on the play.

Nashville pushed back in the third, leading to O’Reilly's second goal of the night over the left shoulder of Adin Hill, to bring the score to 2-2. Neither team was able to pull ahead in regulation or overtime. In the shootout, Roman Josi recorded the game-deciding goal for the Predators to extend their win streak to a league-high seven games.