Lawless: Mr. Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb continues to be an unsung hero for Vegas by blocking shots, killing penalties & persevering through pain

GL-Column-Nov9
By Gary Lawless
VegasGoldenKnights.com

"She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" was a hit for Kenny Chesney back in the early 2000s. It's also a fitting anthem for Brayden McNabb.

The son of a Saskatchewan farming family, McNabb isn't about flash. He's understated, durable, efficient and reliable. McNabb is to the Vegas Golden Knights what a tractor is to a farmer. Indispensable.

McNabb blocked five shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres and finished the game +3 to get to +17 on the season, which is fifth among all NHL players. He's blocked nine shots in the last three games, all wins for his team. 

Over the last five games, the Golden Knights penalty-killing unit has gone 16-for-17 (94.1%) with one goal for and one goal against. McNabb is first over the boards for the Golden Knights in all player disadvantage situations. 

The Golden Knights are +14 in goals, +35 in chances and +18 in high-danger chances with McNabb on the ice. Along with his partner Shea Theodore, the duo is +9 in goals on the season, which ranks second in the NHL.

Some teams have individual players that garner Norris Trophy attention in a day and age when voters focus on offensive production. Vegas has McNabb and Theodore who find ways in all situations to put their team in position to win games, both in the regular season and the playoffs.

Hertl scores twice & Hill makes 27 saves as Vegas wins 4-1

A coach at a big-time collegiate program once asked if it would be possible for McNabb to autograph a program and have it sent back as a gift for the coach's son.

"Absolutely. Don't get a lot of requests like this for the 3-car," the defenseman laughed, pointing out his anonymity while also making fun of referring to himself in some form of third-person speak.

Mostly soft-spoken, McNabb is also funny. His teammates look up to him, adore him and want to be around him. He’s a leader in the actions-speak-louder-than-words category. 

With nine more shot blocks, McNabb will reach 1,700 for his career and become one of just eight players in NHL history to register 2,000+ hits and 1,700+ blocks. His company on that list: Brent Seabrook, Dan Girardi, Kris Letang, Adam Larsson, Brooks Orpik, Zdeno Chara and Drew Doughty.

The 35-year-old has 199 points over 904 regular season games, and hitting 1,000 is definitely a possibility. 

During the Golden Knights' run through the playoffs last spring, McNabb suffered three injuries which would shelve most players.

A skate blade cut him on the leg in the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche, causing him to miss a period. McNabb was stitched up in the dressing room during the middle frame and subsequent intermission but returned for the third period. He broke a finger in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and then took a slapshot to the face in Game 2, which required both oral and facial surgery. But he was back in the Vegas lineup a few days later for Game 3.

Lots of NHL players are what most people would consider tough. McNabb is built different. Stoic and determined. Pain won't prevent him from playing. If he's out of the lineup, it's because he is injured rather than hurt, and that's a distinction which makes McNabb more than simply tough.

A throwback in his style and his commitment to team, McNabb remains under-appreciated around the NHL. But not within the walls of the Golden Knights dressing room, which is really all he would consider relevant.

William Karlsson refers to McNabb as Mr. Golden Knight. That sums it up perfectly.

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