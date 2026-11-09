Lawless: Mr. Golden Knight

"She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" was a hit for Kenny Chesney back in the early 2000s. It's also a fitting anthem for Brayden McNabb.

The son of a Saskatchewan farming family, McNabb isn't about flash. He's understated, durable, efficient and reliable. McNabb is to the Vegas Golden Knights what a tractor is to a farmer. Indispensable.

McNabb blocked five shots in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres and finished the game +3 to get to +17 on the season, which is fifth among all NHL players. He's blocked nine shots in the last three games, all wins for his team.

Over the last five games, the Golden Knights penalty-killing unit has gone 16-for-17 (94.1%) with one goal for and one goal against. McNabb is first over the boards for the Golden Knights in all player disadvantage situations.

The Golden Knights are +14 in goals, +35 in chances and +18 in high-danger chances with McNabb on the ice. Along with his partner Shea Theodore, the duo is +9 in goals on the season, which ranks second in the NHL.

Some teams have individual players that garner Norris Trophy attention in a day and age when voters focus on offensive production. Vegas has McNabb and Theodore who find ways in all situations to put their team in position to win games, both in the regular season and the playoffs.