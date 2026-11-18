VEGAS (November 18, 2026) – Foley Entertainment Group (FEG) and the Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) announced today a 10-year extension of RBC City National Bank’s corporate sponsorship. RBC City National Bank is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the largest banks based on market capitalization.

Under the agreement, RBC City National Bank will remain the Official Bank Partner of VGK, and the team’s practice facility in Summerlin will continue to carry the City National Arena name through 2037.

“When we opened City National Arena, our vision was to create the home of the Vegas Golden Knights while building a first-class community hockey facility to help grow the game throughout Southern Nevada,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations for VGK. “RBC City National Bank has been an important partner since the beginning, and this extension speaks to the strength of that relationship and what we have accomplished together. From supporting our organization to helping grow hockey at every level in our community, their commitment has made a real difference. We are proud to continue this partnership for another 10 years.”

The extended agreement includes continued RBC City National Bank branding throughout City National Arena, as well as exposure at T-Mobile Arena. RBC City National Bank will also continue its sponsorship of a title game each season, including a special in-game giveaway for fans attending T-Mobile Arena, and will engage with fans across FEG’s Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks and Lee’s Family Forum. Together, these properties will provide a platform for RBC City National Bank to connect with families and businesses throughout Southern Nevada.

A continued focus of the partnership will also be to grow girls’ and women’s hockey throughout the region and to create more opportunities for female athletes to participate in the game. Beyond the rink, RBC City National Bank and VGK will work together on initiatives focused on financial education and mentorship for young athletes and their families.

“As a founding sponsor of the Vegas Golden Knights, RBC City National Bank is pleased to continue our relationship with Foley Entertainment Group for another 10 years,” said Howard Hammond, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC City National Bank. “Las Vegas continues to grow as an epicenter of sports and entertainment in the U.S., and this relationship provides both exceptional brand visibility on a national scale, as well the opportunity for us to continue serving the local Vegas community in meaningful ways, which is core to who we are as a bank.”

The relationship also extends into FEG’s growing global sports, entertainment, and hospitality portfolio, including its luxury hotels, wineries, and destination properties. These connections create unique opportunities for premium hospitality experiences for RBC City National Bank to leverage to create truly memorable client experiences.

“As Foley Entertainment Group continues to expand across sports, entertainment, and hospitality, we are creating more opportunities to bring our businesses together and deliver value for our guests and our partners. RBC City National Bank shares that vision, and we’re excited about the opportunity to build on this relationship in new ways over the next decade,” said Bill Foley, Chairman and Owner of the Vegas Golden Knights and Foley Entertainment Group, as well as Chairman and Managing Partner of English Premier League football club AFC Bournemouth.

Another benefit of the expanded relationship is the opportunity to extend RBC City National Bank’s partnership with AFC Bournemouth domestically, part of Foley’s international football portfolio through Black Knight Football Club, a partnership also led by Foley. “With AFC Bournemouth competing on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages, the relationship creates opportunities for unique brand and premium hospitality experiences, for soccer fans in the United States,” said Jim Frevola, President of Business Operations for AFC Bournemouth.

ABOUT RBC CITY NATIONAL BANK

RBC City National Bank is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper. Founded in 1954, City National is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $100 billion in assets as of July 31, 2026.

A subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, RBC City National delivers personalized service and specialized expertise in wealth management and private banking, entertainment and sports banking, commercial banking, and consumer banking, with branches and banking offices in major markets across the Western, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. City National and its affiliates RBC Rochdale, RBC Securities and RBC Trust Company (Delaware) Limited manage or administer $113 billion in client investment assets. In 2025 alone, the company made charitable contributions of nearly $11 million to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers, and clients. Established by Bill Foley in 2021, FEG operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, which is highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the English Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; Auckland FC of the Auckland A-League; two community hockey facilities; the 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center venue in Henderson, Nevada; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Liora Estate and Maréla in Healdsburg, California; Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, California; Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort in Whitefish, Montana; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, Oregon; Wharekauhau Country Estate in Palliser Bay, New Zealand; a number of other assets; and any future acquisitions. For more information, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.