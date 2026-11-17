VEGAS (November 16, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 16, that the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL have acquired forward Gerald Mayhew from the Iowa Wild in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Golden Knights have traded defenseman Jeremy Davies to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

Mayhew, 33, has played in 17 AHL games this season with the Iowa Wild, collecting eight points (2 G, 6 A). The forward has played 11 seasons in the AHL with the Wild, Rockford IceHogs, Charlotte Checkers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, appearing in a total of 522 contests. Mayhew has also skated in 57 NHL games during his career with the Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, and Wild. Prior to professional play, the native of Wyandotte, Michigan, spent four seasons playing NCAA hockey at Ferris State University.

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.