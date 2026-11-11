Morning Skate Report: Nov. 11, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-5-2) will begin a five-game homestand on Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth (10-7-1) at 6:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Shea Theodore played in his 600th game as a Golden Knight on Sunday against the Sabres.

Mitch Marner (27G, 73A) became the fastest Golden Knight to reach 100 points with the club, doing so in 98 games.

Marner has posted points in 12 of his last 13 games, totaling 18 points (2G, 16A).

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the season, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout Season X.

MILITARY APPRECIATION KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will host Military Appreciation Knight to honor those who are actively serving as well as veterans and their families. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by True Vet Solutions.

Player-signed Military Appreciation Knight jerseys will be available for auction on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. PT and will conclude at 8:30 p.m. PT. Fans who attend Wednesday’s game can visit outside Section 11 and 12 to see the specialty jerseys in person and fill out “I Salute” posters. Fans can participate in the auction by visiting VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or by texting “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The VGK Foundation will donate proceeds to The Folded Flag Foundation, as well as ForgiveCo, which helps erase debt for veterans in collaboration with the NHL.

The Golden Knights and VGK Foundation will host special guests at the game on Wednesday, including members of TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors). Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will also be in attendance on Wednesday to meet with fans.

Special items and memorabilia for Military Appreciation Knight will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. Special food items will be available inside the arena on Wednesday, including Warrior Wings tossed in gochujang and hot honey sauce.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 career points

Mitch Marner – Seven assists away from 600 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Eight games away from 900 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – Two games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Nine points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 24 points (8G, 16A)

Mitch Marner – 20 points (3G, 17G)

Mark Stone – 19 points (10G, 9A)

Tomas Hertl – 14 points (9G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Trevor Connelly – 12 points (7G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – The Golden Knights are tied for first in the league with four shorthanded goals.

12 – Trevor Connelly is tied for second in points among NHL rookies with 12 (7G, 5A).

17 – Brayden McNabb leads the Golden Knights with a +17 rating.

72 – Jeremy Lauzon has 72 hits to lead all NHL defensemen.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Sunday at KeyBank Center. Following a scoreless opening frame, Mitch Marner broke the deadlock midway through the second period with his first shorthanded goal of the season, besting Colten Ellis on the breakaway. Jack Eichel doubled the lead with his eighth goal of the year on a net-front feed from Ivan Barbashev 1:56 later. Less than five minutes into the third period, Beck Malenstyn tallied Buffalo’s lone goal to make it 2-1. Tomas Hertl recorded two goals 4:17 apart to seal the 4-1 win for the Golden Knights on the road. Adin Hill earned his seventh win in net, stopping 28 of 29 shots for a .966 save percentage.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a 1-2-0 record against Utah in the 2025-26 season. In their first matchup of the season on Nov. 20, 2025, the Golden Knights skated to a 4-1 win at Delta Center. Jack Eichel (2G, 1A), Braeden Bowman (1G, 1A), and Shea Theodore (3A) each registered multi-point nights. The Golden Knights fell 5-1 to the Mammoth in their next meeting four days later. Ivan Barbashev scored the only goal for Vegas, and Utah’s Logan Cooley posted four goals, including two empty-netters, on the night. The final regular season game saw a 4-0 shutout for Utah on March 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

The clubs met for the first time in the postseason for the opening round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Vegas earning the first-round victory in six games. The Golden Knights won Game 1 before falling in Games 2 and 3; however, Vegas bounced back to win three straight games to advance to the second round. Carter Hart earned all four wins in net, Eichel led with nine points (1G, 8A), and Brett Howden led with four goals, including the double-overtime, shorthanded game-winning goal in Game 5.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Utah Mammoth own a 10-7-1 record for 21 points and sit in fifth place in the Central Division but are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Wednesday’s matchup will be the Mammoth’s first game of a back-to-back and the last of six in a row on the road where they've went 2-2-1 with wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Notable additions to the Utah lineup include forwards Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee, goaltender Sebastian Cossa, and defenseman Andrew Peeke. Logan Cooley has 10 points in his last six games, including two hat tricks on the club’s road trip, and Clayton Keller enters Wednesday on a five-game point streak. Keller leads the Mammoth with 24 points (5G, 19A), followed by Cooley with 21 points (11G, 10A), and Nick Schmaltz (9G, 11A) and Mikhail Sergachev (5G, 15A) each with 20 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 13-2-3, 29 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 12-5-2, 26 points

Anaheim Ducks, 10-7-1, 21 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-6-1, 19 points

Calgary Flames, 8-9-1, 17 points

San Jose Sharks, 8-11-1, 17 points

Los Angeles Kings, 5-9-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-16-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 414th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-3-0 all-time record against the Mammoth

- Extend the Golden Knights’ point streak to four games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Always Finding A Way: The Golden Knights return home following a successful road trip where the club earned seven of eight points. Head Coach Ryan Craig stated the success came from defense and goaltending, with the team only giving up six goals in four games. Vegas looks to bring the same grit and urgency into The Fortress on Wednesday.

Special Teams, Special Players: Vegas’ special teams shined bright on the four-game road trip, including three power-play goals and one shorthanded goal. Continuing to convert on the man advantage and limiting Utah’s power-play production will be key to controlling momentum and sustaining the success of special teams.