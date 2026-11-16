Head coach Ryan Craig didn’t need more than two words when asked when things went wrong on Sunday.

“Puck drop,” he offered in a measured tone.

And for anyone thinking the players in the dressing room didn’t properly gauge the moment, captain Mark Stone put a stop to that talk.

“You want to remember this feeling. Not a good game by us. We weren’t ready to play from the start. Chasing it the whole game. Every time we would get it close, we’d give up a bad one,” Stone said. “Net front was not good for us at either end. Could have done a better job creating some chaos in front of their goalie and they had their way in front of our net. We lost the net-front part of the game pretty clearly, I would say.”

So, everyone gets it. Bad loss, can’t just sweep it away. Need to be better.

The schedule would agree. Between now and the end of November, the Vegas schedule includes two games with Dallas at home, a tough road swing through Winnipeg, Edmonton and San Jose, and a home match with Montreal to end the month.

As the Golden Knights were reminded on Sunday, there are no gimmes in the NHL and the next six games don’t offer any soft spots.

Craig changed his lines before the game on Sunday and then again during the game – small tweaks moving a few wingers up and down the lineup.

It may or may not be time for some deeper surgery but the lines that lost Sunday have also won a lot of games and will win more in the future. But a shakeup every once in a while, in an 84-game regular season schedule, is inevitable.

Former VGK defenseman turned broadcaster Alec Martinez was a great interview during his playing days. He could be insightful, but he could also be candid.

After listening to a question from a bumbling reporter (me) about the team getting a win after a few rough outings, Martinez dismissed the query.

“You don’t want to be playing your best in December. You want that to happen in April and beyond,” said the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Fair enough, Marty.

Martinez wasn’t shrugging off the poor play. He was putting it in perspective.

And perspective is always required in the NHL – during the high times and the low times.