The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-3) are back on the ice on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars (12-6-2) at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena for the first of back-to-back games between the two squads.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: TNT, truTV
Streaming: HBO MAX
Pregame Show: The Spot-Vegas 34 & KnightTime+
Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima
NOTES
Mark Stone is now tied for the franchise lead in points with 417 (147G, 270A).
Tomas Hertl owns a seven-game point streak, totaling nine points (4G, 5A).
Mitch Marner extended his home point streak to 11 games for 18 points (1G, 17A).
Victor Olofsson has recorded five points (3G, 2A) on a three-game point streak. The forward has posted points in eight of the nine games he has appeared in this season.
VGK X F1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX COLLAB
For the first time, the Golden Knights will host an official collaboration night to celebrate the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. A race simulator, co-branded F1 car and custom-made neon sign will all be on display on Paramount+ Plaza before the game. During the game, there will be several in-arena elements to mark the occasion, and a series of special guests from F1 will be in attendance. Merchandise for the collaboration will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.
CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 career points
Mitch Marner – One assist away from 600 career assists
Parker Wotherspoon – Three games away from 200 career games
Tomas Hertl – Five games away from 900 career games
VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight
William Karlsson – Nine games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight
VGK SCORING LEADERS
Jack Eichel – 27 points (9G, 18A)
Mitch Marner – 26 points (3G, 23A)
Mark Stone – 21 points (11G, 10A)
Tomas Hertl – 17 points (9G, 8A)
Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (4G, 12A)
BY THE NUMBERS
23 – Mitch Marner is tied for fourth in the league in assists with 23.
28.8 – The Golden Knights power play ranks fourth in the NHL at 28.8%.
42 – Mark Stone tied the franchise record for power-play goals at 42 with his third-period tally on Sunday.
LAST TIME OUT
Vegas took on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, falling 6-3. Ten minutes into the first period, Vancouver was on the board twice with goals from Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson. For his fourth power-play goal of the season, Victor Olofsson slashed the lead in half with assists from Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl, allowing all three players to extend their point streaks. Filip Chytil got his first goal of the season and reinstated Vancouver's two-goal lead over the Golden Knights going into the second period.
Chytil netted a shorthanded goal to open the middle frame, increasing the score differential for the second time. Braeden Bowman scored on a setup by William Karlsson and brought Vegas within two with eight minutes remaining.
Mark Stone tied the Golden Knights franchise point record just over a minute into the third period with a power-play marker. But just 24 seconds after Stone's goal, Drew O’Connor replied for the Canucks, and an empty-net goal from Karlsson took the 6-3 win for the visitors.
2025-26 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights and the Stars met three times last season, with Vegas posting a 1-1-1 record. Meeting number one took place on Jan. 29 at T-Mobile Arena, resulting in a 5-4 shootout loss for the Golden Knights. Mitch Marner recorded a multi-point night with two assists and a goal. In the second game between the two clubs on March 10, this time at American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Stars came out on top for a second time, winning 2-1. Jack Eichel scored the lone Vegas goal in the loss. The last meeting was two weeks later on March 22, back in Dallas. Vegas secured the 3-2 win with a goal from Brayden McNabb, and a power-play tally from Ivan Barbashev. Adin Hill took the win in net with 13 saves.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Dallas Stars currently hold a 12-6-2 record for 26 points. Their record puts them fourth in the Central Division and 13th in the league. Over the weekend, the Stars played in back-to-back home games at American Airlines Center, coming out victorious in both contests. They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday, then took down the Florida Panthers 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Jason Robertson (10G, 12A) and Mikko Rantanen (9G, 13A) lead the team in points with 22 each and are first and second for goals, respectively. Goaltender Jake Oettinger ranks fourth in the NHL in wins with 10, and leads the league in shutouts with four.
PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Edmonton Oilers, 16-3-3, 35 points
Vegas Golden Knights, 13-6-2, 29 points
Anaheim Ducks, 11-9-1, 23 points
San Jose Sharks, 10-11-2, 22 points
Seattle Kraken, 9-8-1, 19 points
Calgary Flames, 9-11-1, 19 points
Los Angeles Kings, 5-11-2, 12 points
Vancouver Canucks, 5-17-1, 11 points
A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…
- Mark the 415th win in franchise history
- Give the Golden Knights a 14-5-5 all-time record against the Stars
- Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-3 record against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena
KEYS TO THE GAME
Never Forget: After suffering a tough loss like they had on Sunday, Mark Stone doesn’t think it's beneficial to flush it and move on. “You want to kind of remember that feeling,” the captain said following the 6-3 loss. “We were chasing that whole game… You've got to remember it so you can learn from it.”
What’s Not Clicking: After even the best games there is always room for improvement. The Golden Knights won four in a row before back-to-back losses. Parker Wotherspoon’s suggestion? Clean up their game defensively, and the team will be alright offensively as well.