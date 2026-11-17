The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-3) are back on the ice on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars (12-6-2) at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena for the first of back-to-back games between the two squads.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: The Spot-Vegas 34 & KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Mark Stone is now tied for the franchise lead in points with 417 (147G, 270A).

Tomas Hertl owns a seven-game point streak, totaling nine points (4G, 5A).

Mitch Marner extended his home point streak to 11 games for 18 points (1G, 17A).

Victor Olofsson has recorded five points (3G, 2A) on a three-game point streak. The forward has posted points in eight of the nine games he has appeared in this season.

VGK X F1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX COLLAB

For the first time, the Golden Knights will host an official collaboration night to celebrate the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. A race simulator, co-branded F1 car and custom-made neon sign will all be on display on Paramount+ Plaza before the game. During the game, there will be several in-arena elements to mark the occasion, and a series of special guests from F1 will be in attendance. Merchandise for the collaboration will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 career points

Mitch Marner – One assist away from 600 career assists

Parker Wotherspoon – Three games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Five games away from 900 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Nine games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 27 points (9G, 18A)

Mitch Marner – 26 points (3G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (11G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 17 points (9G, 8A)

Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (4G, 12A)

BY THE NUMBERS

23 – Mitch Marner is tied for fourth in the league in assists with 23.

28.8 – The Golden Knights power play ranks fourth in the NHL at 28.8%.

42 – Mark Stone tied the franchise record for power-play goals at 42 with his third-period tally on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas took on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, falling 6-3. Ten minutes into the first period, Vancouver was on the board twice with goals from Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson. For his fourth power-play goal of the season, Victor Olofsson slashed the lead in half with assists from Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl, allowing all three players to extend their point streaks. Filip Chytil got his first goal of the season and reinstated Vancouver's two-goal lead over the Golden Knights going into the second period.

Chytil netted a shorthanded goal to open the middle frame, increasing the score differential for the second time. Braeden Bowman scored on a setup by William Karlsson and brought Vegas within two with eight minutes remaining.

Mark Stone tied the Golden Knights franchise point record just over a minute into the third period with a power-play marker. But just 24 seconds after Stone's goal, Drew O’Connor replied for the Canucks, and an empty-net goal from Karlsson took the 6-3 win for the visitors.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and the Stars met three times last season, with Vegas posting a 1-1-1 record. Meeting number one took place on Jan. 29 at T-Mobile Arena, resulting in a 5-4 shootout loss for the Golden Knights. Mitch Marner recorded a multi-point night with two assists and a goal. In the second game between the two clubs on March 10, this time at American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Stars came out on top for a second time, winning 2-1. Jack Eichel scored the lone Vegas goal in the loss. The last meeting was two weeks later on March 22, back in Dallas. Vegas secured the 3-2 win with a goal from Brayden McNabb, and a power-play tally from Ivan Barbashev. Adin Hill took the win in net with 13 saves.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars currently hold a 12-6-2 record for 26 points. Their record puts them fourth in the Central Division and 13th in the league. Over the weekend, the Stars played in back-to-back home games at American Airlines Center, coming out victorious in both contests. They defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday, then took down the Florida Panthers 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Jason Robertson (10G, 12A) and Mikko Rantanen (9G, 13A) lead the team in points with 22 each and are first and second for goals, respectively. Goaltender Jake Oettinger ranks fourth in the NHL in wins with 10, and leads the league in shutouts with four.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 16-3-3, 35 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 13-6-2, 29 points

Anaheim Ducks, 11-9-1, 23 points

San Jose Sharks, 10-11-2, 22 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-8-1, 19 points

Calgary Flames, 9-11-1, 19 points

Los Angeles Kings, 5-11-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks, 5-17-1, 11 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 415th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-5-5 all-time record against the Stars

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-3 record against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Never Forget: After suffering a tough loss like they had on Sunday, Mark Stone doesn’t think it's beneficial to flush it and move on. “You want to kind of remember that feeling,” the captain said following the 6-3 loss. “We were chasing that whole game… You've got to remember it so you can learn from it.”

What’s Not Clicking: After even the best games there is always room for improvement. The Golden Knights won four in a row before back-to-back losses. Parker Wotherspoon’s suggestion? Clean up their game defensively, and the team will be alright offensively as well.