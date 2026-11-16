Golden Knights Doubled Up By Canucks, 6-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-3) were defeated 6-3 by the Vancouver Canucks (4-17-1) on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Two goals from Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson put Vancouver up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the first period. Victor Olofsson brought Vegas within one with a power-play goal, his fourth power-play goal of the season. Mitch Marner tallied an assist with a dot-to-dot pass to Tomas Hertl, drawing Leevi Merilainen to one side of the net, leaving it wide open for Olofsson to tap in the power-play goal. Vancouver posted their third goal of the period from Filip Chytil, his first of the season, four minutes later to give the Canucks a 3-1 lead going into the second period.

Chytil opened the middle frame with a shorthanded goal to give Vancouver a three-goal lead. Braeden Bowman brought the Golden Knights within two with eight minutes remaining in the second period. Dylan Coghlan sent the puck to William Karlsson in the slot who drew attention, allowing Bowman to come into the circle and fire home the one-timer for his fifth goal of the season.

Mark Stone tied the franchise record for points as a Golden Knight with a power-play goal 84 seconds into the third period. Jack Eichel put the puck up front allowing Stone to go from backhand to forehand around Merilainen for the power-play tally and point number 417 with Vegas. Marner recorded his second assist of the night for his 10th power-play point of the season. Drew O’Connor put the Canucks back up by two 24 seconds after Stone’s goal, and L. Karlsson potted the empty-net goal to seal the 6-3 win for Vancouver.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights start a two-game back-to-back mini-series against the Dallas Stars, with the first game slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on TNT or truTV, stream on HBO MAX, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima. Tickets to all Vegas home games can be purchased here.