Golden Knights Win Fourth Straight 5-3 Over Mammoth

Barbashev scores twice while Olofsson & Marner each contribute three points in the victory

BWW_Recap-Nov11
By Daniela Carballo / VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Golden Knights (13-5-2) won their fourth consecutive game on Wednesday with a 5-3 triumph over the Utah Mammoth (10-8-1) back on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights opened the scoring 2:15 into the match when Mitch Marner faked a shot and instead gave a low pass to Jack Eichel, who sniped it high past Utah goaltender Sebastian Cossa from a sharp angle. It would be the first shot of the game and Eichel’s first power-play goal of the season. Nearly six minutes later, Utah tied the game 1-1 when Lawson Crouse scored off a rebound. 

In the middle frame, Victor Olofsson scored his first goal since Oct. 6 when he sped down the middle to beat Cossa with a hard wrist shot, making it 2-1. Just 1:43 later, Ivan Barbashev capitalized off Olofsson’s accidental shot-pass and tapped in the puck after patiently waiting on top of the blue paint, extending the Vegas lead. Nearly four minutes later, Barbashev tallied a goal-of-the-year candidate, receiving a short pass at center ice, once again from Olofsson, and dancing past the Utah defense to slip it under Cossa for a 4-1 lead. Utah got one back with four minutes left in the second period when Jack McBain scored to cut the lead to 4-2.

Utah closed the gap in the third period, 4-3, when Dmitri Simashev shot the puck from afar. But just over a minute later, Vegas got one back when William Karlsson and Brett Howden played catch – Karlsson shooting and Howden’s stick ricocheting the puck into the net, closing out the 5-3 final.

Barbashev scores twice & Olofsson has three points in a 5-3 victory

TOP PERFORMERS
Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev scored two goals in the second period three minutes apart.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson tailed one goal and two assists, marking four points in his last three games.

Jack Eichel: Scored his first power-play goal of the season and contributed one assist.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME
Mitch Marner became the fastest player in Golden Knights history to record 20 multi-assist games.

Mitch Marner extended his home assist streak to nine games for the longest run in Golden Knights history.

The Golden Knights are now tied for the second-most wins in the league with 13.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights prepare for their second game of five in a row at home on Friday against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the battle on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima. Tickets for the Hockey Fights Cancer Knight matchup can be purchased here.

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