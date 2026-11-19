The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-4) return to the ice for the final game of their longest homestand this season, facing off against the Dallas Stars (13-6-2) again at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Stream: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+

Radio: 96.3 KKLZ | 102.7 Coyote Country

NOTES

William Karlsson scored two goals on Tuesday, recording his first multi-goal game this season and his 17th multi-goal game with Vegas.

Trevor Connelly recorded two assists on Tuesday and is tied for second in the league for rookie points with 14.

Brayden McNabb reached 200 career points with an assist against Dallas on Tuesday.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – One assist away from 600 career assists

Parker Wotherspoon – Two games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Four games away from 900 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Eight games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Jeremy Lauzon – Nine games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 28 points (9G, 19A)

Mitch Marner – 26 points (3G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (11G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 17 points (9G, 8A)

Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (4G, 12A)

BY THE NUMBERS

14 – Trevor Connelly is tied for second among all rookies with 14 points (7G, 7A).

23.73 – Trevor Connelly holds a max skating speed of 23.73 mph, ranking fifth in the league.

88 – Jeremy Lauzon leads all NHL defensemen with 88 hits.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas battled Dallas on Tuesday for the first time this season. After a 0-0 first period, William Karlsson opened the scoring in the middle frame when he whacked a rebounded puck past Jack Oettinger. Karlsson would score again in the third period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Dallas closed the lead 2-1 when Nils Lundkvist put one up. However, Jack Eichel set up Brett Howden to make it 3-1 for the home team. Dallas came back late in the third period to score twice and make it 3-3, forcing the game into overtime. Mikko Rantanen scored the game winner in sudden death to win it 4-3 for the Stars.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stars currently hold a 13-6-2 record for 28 points. Their record puts them second in the Central Division and 10th in the league. Dallas has won four of their last six games including the victory in Vegas on Tuesday. Miro Heiskanen made his return to the Dallas lineup on Tuesday following a five-game injury absence and recorded the game-winning goal in overtime. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 26 points (10G, 16A) while Jason Robertson (10G, 14A) comes in second with 24 points. Goaltender Jake Oettinger ranks fourth in the NHL in wins with 11, and leads the league in shutouts with four.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 17-3-3, 37 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 13-6-4, 30 points

Anaheim Ducks, 11-10-1, 23 points

San Jose Sharks, 10-12-2, 22 points

Calgary Flames, 10-11-1, 21 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-8-1, 19 points

Los Angeles Kings, 6-11-2, 14 points

Vancouver Canucks, 5-17-1, 11 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 415th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-5-6 record against the Stars

- Give the team a 6-2-4 record against the Stars at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Do Not Deviate From the Plan: Brayden McNabb expressed challenging Dallas equally to 50/50 pucks during Tuesday's game did not come easy. Vegas dominated for much of the game until the final two minutes. As long as the team trusts their system of play and continues to control through the neutral zone and opposition end, opportunities to improve defensively will come.

Learn From It, Carry On: “Finish the game,” Head Coach Ryan Craig repeated after Tuesday’s disappointing result. Vegas has capitalized on attacking the interior of the ice and being around the opposition’s net for long periods of time. There are positive outlooks to take away and grasp going into the rematch with Dallas.