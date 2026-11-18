The Golden Knights (13-7-3) fell to the Dallas Stars (13-6-2) 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, William Karlsson opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the middle frame. Rookie Trevor Connelly picked up a loose puck, skated a half circle around the zone, and shot into traffic. The puck rebounded off Dallas defender Nils Lundkvist, and Karlsson grabbed the loose change to bury it past Jake Oettinger.

The Karlsson-Connelly duo paired up once again in the third period when Connelly faked a shot, bringing Oettinger out from the blue paint, and gave the tight pass to Karlsson, who quickly snapped it into a wide open net, doubling the Vegas lead to 2-0. Thirty-three seconds later, Dallas closed the lead 2-1 when Lundkvist beat Adin Hill.

Nearly two minutes later, Jack Eichel made a no-look, backhand pass from behind Oettinger’s net to find Brett Howden, who fired it home to make it 3-1. Dallas tied the game at 3-3, though, when Wyatt Johnson scored with two minutes left and Mikko Rantanen tallied the equalizer with five seconds to go in regulation. Miro Heiskanen then scored in OT for Dallas to complete the comeback win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights turn to their final match of the five-game homestand on Thursday against the same Stars squad at 7 p.m. PT. Stream the game on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ or listen on 96.3 KKLZ and 102.7 Coyote Country. Tickets to all Vegas home games can be purchased here.