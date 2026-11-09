Golden Knights Announce Plans for Knights Hockey Week

VEGAS (November 9, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 9, plans for Knights Hockey Week, taking place from Nov. 11 to 19. The special nine-day stretch includes five home games for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena and three for the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum.

Knights Hockey Week will feature a wide variety of activations and promotions for fans as part of the celebration. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Golden Knights will host their annual Military Appreciation Knight, presented by True Vet Solutions. The Golden Knights and Silver Knights will then host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14, respectively. Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas is the presenting partner of Vegas' Hockey Fights Cancer Knight at T-Mobile Arena. Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is the presenting partner of Henderson's Hockey Fights Cancer Knight at Lee's Family Forum.

Vegas will debut their Hometown Remix uniforms during Knights Hockey Week when they host the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15. The Golden Knights will also host their first of three Collaboration Knights of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with VGK x Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to town with the F1 race occurring on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 21.

Fans can purchase tickets for Knights Hockey Week for both the Golden Knights and Silver Knights. Fans are encouraged to download the all-new VGK mobile app, where various prizes will drop throughout Knights Hockey Week. Those in attendance at T-Mobile Arena during Knights Hockey Week can enjoy a refreshed version of the VGK Locals Menu, featuring mini corn dogs, hummus and pita in addition to the original offerings for just $5.50 each.

A full schedule with more details for Knights Hockey Week is below and subject to change.

Knights Hockey Week 2026

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 6:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena

(Military Appreciation Knight presented by True Vet Solutions)

The Golden Knights will host Military Appreciation Knight to kick off Knights Hockey Week and honor those who are actively serving as well as veterans and their families. Specialty jerseys will be signed by the Golden Knights and available for auction. Proceeds from the auction will support the Folded Flag Foundation as well as ForgiveCo, which helps erase debt for veterans in collaboration with the NHL.

Fans in attendance can visit the concourse area outside of Section 12 to receive "I Salute" signs to fill out and show their support for the military members in their lives. The Golden Knights and VGK Foundation will host special guests on Wednesday including members of TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors) at the game against Utah. Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will also be in attendance on Wednesday to meet with fans.

Special items and memorabilia for Military Appreciation Knight will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. Special food items will be available inside the arena on Wednesday night including Warrior Wings, tossed in gochujang and hot honey sauce.

The Golden Knights have a limited amount of tickets left for Military Appreciation Knight through their special online offer. All tickets purchased through the offer come with an exclusive shirt for Military Appreciation Knight.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Silver Knights vs. Calgary Wranglers, 7 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum

The Silver Knights will host Mites at Knight during the first intermission, featuring teams from the 8U House League at America First Center.

Friday, Nov. 13

Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena

(Hockey Fights Cancer Knight presented by Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas)

The Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight to support those in their fight against cancer and all who have been impacted.

Outside on Paramount+ Plaza before puck drop, the team will host special activations as part of the commitment to fighting cancer. The VGK Foundation will partner with Nevada Health Centers to provide the Mammovan, a mobile mammography unit, for early-detection breast cancer screenings. Man Cave Health, a nonprofit dedicated to early detection for men, and Las Vegas Dermatology will also provide free screenings on Paramount+ Plaza before the game.

Screenings for prostate cancer and skin cancer will also be available inside T-Mobile Arena. Later in the night, specialty jerseys will be signed by the players and available for auction. Proceeds from the auction will support the American Cancer Society.

Fans in attendance can visit the concourse area outside of Section 12 to receive "I Fight For" signs to fill out and show their support for those in their lives that have been affected by cancer. Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada will provide digital cards for fans to further show their support.

Special items and memorabilia for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Silver Knights vs. Calgary Wranglers, 6 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum

(Hockey Fights Cancer Knight presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada)

The Silver Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight when they face the Calgary Wranglers at Lee's Family Forum. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Silver Knights branded sunshade, courtesy of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

Fans in attendance can visit the concourse area to receive "I Fight For" signs to fill out and show their support for those in their lives that have been affected by cancer.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena

(Hometown Remix, game presented by AutoNation Toyota)

The Golden Knights will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms for the first time when they face the Vancouver Canucks. Vegas will wear the all-new uniforms a total of five times during the 2026-27 regular season, with each occasion coming on home ice.

The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena have a limited run of the team's jerseys, apparel and headwear for Hometown Remix.

Additionally, the Golden Knights will host a canned food drive outside on Paramount+ Plaza prior to puck drop. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Sunday's game at The Fortress. Smith's is the presenting partner of the canned food drive.

Monday, Nov. 16

Open Skate, 5 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum

Lee's Family Forum in Henderson will host an open skate from 5 to 7 p.m. PT, free for all. Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates, with a limited amount of rentals expected to be available. Fans planning to attend must RSVP.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena

(VGK x Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix presented by Zoox)

The Golden Knights will host their first official Collaboration Knight to celebrate the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. On Paramount+ Plaza before the game, cars will be outside for fans to see including a team-branded F1 vehicle.

Special guests from F1 will be in attendance for the team's game against Dallas, and T-Mobile Arena will feature custom in-arena elements for the occasion.

Collaboration merchandise for VGK x Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Silver Knights vs. San Jose Barracuda, 7 p.m. PT at Lee's Family Forum

(Cheers & Beers Knight)

The Silver Knights will host another Cheers & Beers Knight when they face the San Jose Barracuda. Fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 beer courtesy of Bud Light.

The Silver Knights will also host Mites at Knight during the first intermission, featuring teams from the 8U House League at America First Center.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena

(Presented by Centennial Toyota)