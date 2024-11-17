Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2024

The Golden Knights (11-4-2) come back home after a successful road trip to play the Washington Capitals (11-4-1) for the second time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

In Friday's contest, Tomas Hertl scored twice on the power play to tie the franchise record for most power-play goals in a game.

Jack Eichel registered assists on both of Tomas Hertl's goals Friday night, bringing his point total over the last five games to 11 (2G, 9A) and tying the Golden Knights’ franchise record for most assists in that span. He now joins Mark Stone (2020-21) and Shea Theodore (2023-24) in accomplishing this feat.

Jack Eichel has 27 points (5G, 22A) on the season, putting him third most among the league.

Vegas has scored on the power play in 13 out of 17 games this season and is clicking at a 34.8% rate, the second-best percentage in the NHL.

The Golden Knights picked up their third multi-goal comeback victory of the season on Friday night to tie the Kraken for the league lead.

William Karlsson netted two goals, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach 15 career multi-goal games with the Golden Knights Friday night.

VGK-9 KNIGHT

Maverick joined the Golden Knights in January and is being raised in partnership with America’s VetDogs to become a service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

All fans in attendance will receive a Maverick bobblehead. VGK-9 Knight and the bobblehead are presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Maverick, who turned one year old on Friday, will be making multiple appearances throughout Sunday evening, including with Chance and in a performance with the Vegas Vivas. Maverick will also be featured on the gameday poster, which will be distributed on the concourse outside of sections 9 and 10 on Sunday.

Fans who are united by their love of the Golden Knights and their pets can join the VGK-9 Club online or at a table outside of sections 9 and 10 at Sunday’s game.

Additional VGK-9 items such as t-shirts and exclusive VGK-branded pet items are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and at arena retail locations.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – one win away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 27 points (5G, 22A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Tomas Hertl – 15 points (7G, 8A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Shea Theodore – 13 points (1G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights wrapped up their Fathers' Trip with a 4-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night at Delta Center. Utah took a 2-0 lead, however, Vegas stuck with it as they scored four answered goals to seal the victory. Tomas Hertl scored on a pair of power-play goals to tie up the game. William Karlsson followed suit and netted two goals of his own to secure the 4-2 win, marking the first franchise win at Delta Center. Adil Hill stood tall with 32 saves in the victory.

SEASON SERIES

In the first matchup between the two teams, the Washington Capitals topped the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2, on Oct. 15 at Capital One Arena, handing the Golden Knights their first regular-season loss. Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel both netted goals in the defeat.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Washington Capitals rank third in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 11-4-1 and 23 points entering Sunday's matchup in Vegas. The Caps picked up a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in the first game of their three-game trip. Dylan Strome leads the team with 24 points (5G, 19A) followed by Alex Ovechkin with 20 points (10G, 10A). Ovechkin is 32 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record with 894 goals. The team currently leads the NHL with 25 first-period goals, followed by the Golden Knights (23) heading into Sunday's matchup.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 11-4-2, 24 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-6-3, 23 points

Calgary Flames – 9-6-3, 21 points

Edmonton Oilers – 9-7-2, 20 points

Vancouver Canucks – 8-4-3, 19 points

Seattle Kraken – 9-8-1, 19 points

Anaheim Ducks – 6-8-2, 14 points

San Jose Sharks – 5-10-4, 14 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 324th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-4-0 all-time record against Washington

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-1-0 record at home

KEYS TO THE GAME

From The Jump: Karlsson mentioned in the victory against the Utah Hockey Club, the team wasn’t fast enough in the first period. The Golden Knights stuck with it and eventually found their game to seal the victory. It is important for Vegas to get to a fast start against Washington.

Reset & Regenerate: November brings nine road games for Vegas, but playing at home offers the perfect opportunity for the team to reset in front of its fans. Head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged after Friday’s game that the team’s intensity wasn’t consistent throughout the full 60 minutes. Returning to the Fortress, where they can feed off the energy of the crowd, will be crucial for securing another victory.