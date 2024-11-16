Golden Knights Sweep Fathers Trip with 4-2 Triumph Over Utah

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-2) scored four answered goals to finish off the Fathers Trip with a 4-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3) on Friday night at Delta Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In the first period, the Utah Hockey Club struck first with a goal by Logan Cooley. Mikhail Sergachev doubled up the lead, 2-0, late in the second period. Vegas got to within one after a power-play goal from Tomas Hertl late in the second period. Hertl tied the game with his sixth goal of the year midway through the third period. William Karlsson lifted Vegas with a game-winning goal with just 1:18 left in the third period and he added an empty-net goal to cinch the 4-2 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl tallied two goals to help lift the team to victory.

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered a two-point game with two assists.

William Karlsson: Karlsson’s two goals were the difference late in the game.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 32 out of 34 shots.

STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel contributed to both of Tomas Hertl’s goals, boosting his totals over the last five games to 11 points (2G, 9 A) tying the Golden Knights’ franchise record for most assists in that span. He joins Mark Stone (2020-21) and Shea Theodore (2023-24).

William Karlsson scored twice, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to record 15 career multi-goal games with Vegas.

The Golden Knights recorded their third multi-goal comeback victory of the season, tying the Kraken for the most among all teams.

Tomas Hertl scored twice on the power play, tying the franchise record for most power-play goals in a game.

The Golden Knights improved to 11-0-1 all-time in Father Trip games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back home at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT to take on the Washington Capitals for the second time this season. The evening will include a special celebration in honor of VGK-9 Knight, as the team celebrates Maverick's birthday. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.