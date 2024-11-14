Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for First VGK-9 Knight on November 17

VEGAS (November 14, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, plans to celebrate team dog Maverick’s first birthday with the team’s first VGK-9 Knight on Sunday, November 17 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Washington Capitals for a 5 p.m. PT faceoff, and all fans in attendance will receive a Maverick bobblehead. VGK-9 Knight and the bobblehead are presented by The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Maverick joined the Golden Knights in January and is being raised in partnership with America’s VetDogs to become a service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

Specially designed jerseys featuring the VGK-9 logo will be signed by players and available for auction, with proceeds benefitting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGK9.givesmart.com or text “VGK9” to 76278. The auction will begin at 3:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A limited number of VGK-9 Knight warmup pucks will be available for purchase on the concourse and online after puck drop.

Maverick, who turns one year old on Friday, will be making multiple appearances throughout Sunday evening, including with Chance and in a performance with the Vegas Vivas. Maverick will also be featured on the gameday poster, which will be distributed on the concourse outside of sections 9 and 10 on Sunday.

Fans who are united by their love of the Golden Knights and their pets can join the VGK-9 Club online or at a table outside of sections 9 and 10 at Sunday’s game.

Additional VGK-9 items such as t-shirts and exclusive VGK-branded pet items are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and in arena retail locations.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Sunday’s game at this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AMERICA’S VETDOGS

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.