Morning Skate Report: March 7, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (37-18-6) play the fourth game of their five-game homestand when they face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-10) for the first time this season on Friday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights acquired Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Smith returns to Vegas after playing in 58 games with the Rangers and recording 29 points (10G, 19A) this season. Smith has appeared in 399 games with Vegas, while ranking fifth in franchise history in assists (162) and points (286).

Tune in for the VGK Trade Deadline Special presented by Allegiant Air on Friday at 11:30 a.m. on KnightTime+, X, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

Jack Eichel is set to play in his 600th career game Friday night.

Noah Hanifin is on a four-game point streak, and a three game multi-point streak. Hanifin has tallied seven points (2G, 5A) in four games.

WOMEN'S HISTORY KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights will host Women’s History Knight on Friday presented by Taco Bell. A new logo created by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Designer *Veronica Carpenter draws upon the American Traditional style of tattoos, often seen in the timeless tributes to “Mom.” Here the tribute is to women’s history, featuring the Golden Knights’ “V” in a heart and adorned with roses and wings.

The logo is showcased on a velvet cap that is available with a special ticket offer for the March 7 game at this link. It is also on a T-shirt available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and will be showcased on KnightTron, the gameday poster and throughout T-Mobile Arena at the game.

At 8 a.m. PT, three-time Olympian Cassie Campbell-Pascall – who led Canada to two Olympic golds as team captain – will lead an on-ice clinic with the 19-and-Under Jr. Golden Knights girls team. At 3 p.m. PT, Women in Sports + Events Las Vegas (WISE LV) will host approximately 45 members for a networking event and panel discussion featuring senior to executive-level women in the Golden Knights’ organization. Women’s History Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights team that won the 2024 USA Hockey Girls Tier 2 14-and-Under National Championship. The 10U Jr. Golden Knights girls will play during the first intermission for Mites at Knight presented by AAA.

Additional activations at the game will include a live art project created on Toshiba Plaza before the game by artists from Graffiti Park. Women’s History Knight will also showcase the talents of Fortress regulars Katie Marie (in-arena host) as well as the Vegas Vivas, Golden Belles, Knights Guard and Knight Line. The team’s broadcast on Scripps Sports will feature Ashali Vise as rinkside reporter and both Megan Bozek and Jamie Hersch providing analysis on the pregame, intermission and postgame desk.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – One game away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – One game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One game away from 600 career games

Reilly Smith – Two games away from 900 career games

Nicolas Roy – Four assists away from 100 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Eight assists from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (20G, 54A)

Mark Stone – 51 points (16G, 35A)

Tomas Hertl – 48 points (24G, 24A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Ivan Barbashev – 40 points (18G, 22A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 38 points (24G, 14A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights extended their win streak to three games when they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas used goals from Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden, and Jack Eichel to take a 3-0 lead in the first period. Noah Hanifin and Tanner Pearson found the back of the net in the second period to put the Golden Knights ahead by five. Despite goals from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Adin Hill earned his 23rd win of the season as the Golden Knights claimed a 5-2 win. Howden's goal was his 17th of the season as the forward continues to put together the best season of his NHL career. Eichel hit the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season and he continues his pursuit of William Karlsson's single-season scoring record (78pts in 2017-18) as Eichel owns 74 points on the year.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 1-1-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023-24 season. Vegas was shutout, 3-0, in the first matchup against Pittsburgh on Nov. 19, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Ryan Graves, Noel Acciari, and Evgeni Malkin all scored for the Penguins. Vegas bounced back on Jan. 20, 2024, skating to a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev recorded two assists, and Pavel Dorofeyev recorded a goal in the victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Penguins sit last in the Metropolitan Division with a 24-30-10 record and 58 points heading into Friday's action. The club arrives in Vegas on a three-game losing streak, having lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins, 6-5 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, and most recently, 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. The Penguins acquired defensemen Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak on Wednesday in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick. Pittsburgh’s captain, Sidney Crosby, leads the team with 66 points (19G, 47A), followed by Rickard Rakell with 53 points (29G, 24A), and Bryan Rust with 47 points (21G, 26A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 37-18-6, 80 points

Edmonton Oilers – 36-22-4, 76 points

Los Angeles Kings – 31-20-9, 71 points

Calgary Flames – 29-23-10, 68 points

Vancouver Canucks – 28-22-11, 67 points

Anaheim Ducks – 27-27-7, 61 points

Seattle Kraken – 26-33-4, 56 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-38-9, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 350th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-7-0 all-time record against Pittsburgh

- Give the Golden Knights a 24-6-3 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Hit the Jackpot: Jack Eichel is set to skate in his 600th career game in Friday's matchup. Eichel has recorded 233 points (92G, 141A) in 224 games played since being acquired by the Golden Knights in 2021. The forward has been instrumental in the Golden Knights success and looks to continue to stay hot this season.

Veteran Squad: With the acquisition of Brandon Saad on Jan. 31 and Reilly Smith on Thursday, the team continues to build its veteran squad with experienced players. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that the veteran team recognizes the importance of this time of year as the team gets their game in order.