Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Reilly Smith from New York Rangers

VEGAS (March 6, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 6, that the team has acquired forward Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The third-round pick involved in the trade with the Rangers was originally acquired by the Golden Knights from the San Jose Sharks.

Smith, 33, returns to Vegas after appearing in 58 games this season with the Rangers, producing 29 points (10G, 19A). Two of Smith’s 10 goals have come short-handed, as the forward has averaged 15:36 TOI with the Rangers. Smith spent the 2023-24 season in Pittsburgh where he appeared in 76 games and posted 40 points (13G, 27A) with a +3 rating.

The native of Mimico, Ontario, helped lead the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023 when he skated in each of the team’s 22 playoff games and added 14 points (4G, 10A). Following six seasons in Vegas (2017-23), Smith ranks fifth in franchise history in games played (399), assists (162), and points (286), and he stands third in goals scored (124) and plus-minus (+86). Smith’s 12 short-handed goals he scored as a Golden Knight are the second-highest total in the team’s history, behind only William Karlsson (13). Vegas originally acquired Smith from Florida during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Reilly Smith, Forward

Birthplace: Mimico, ON

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 33

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Recorded 29 points (10G, 19A) in 58 GP with the Rangers this season

-Lifted the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, where he appeared in all 22 games and recorded 14 points (4G, 10A)

-Scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

-Ranks fifth all-time in franchise points with 286 (124G, 286A) and games played (399) with the Golden Knights

-Has appeared in 106 career postseason games, owning 79 points (26G, 53A)

-Has appeared in 898 career games in the regular season between Vegas, Boston, Florida, Dallas, Pittsburgh, and New York

-Acquired by Vegas from Florida during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft

-Drafted by Dallas in the third round (69th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

