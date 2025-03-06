Vegas Golden Knights to Host Live Trade Deadline Special on March 7

Special presented by Allegiant will stream on KnightTime+ Friday at 11:30 a.m. PT

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 5, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 5, that the team will host a live Trade Deadline Special on KnightTime+ and other club digital channels beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT on Friday, March 7. The show is presented by Allegiant.

Hosted by VGK broadcasters Daren Millard, Ashali Vise, Gary Lawless and Shane Hnidy, the Trade Deadline Special will recap any moves made leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline that day at noon PT. It will feature appearances from special guests to be determined as events unfold.

Fans can submit questions and comments live while watching the stream on the team’s YouTube, X, Facebook and Twitch channels, or by registering for the team’s LmkVGK text service.

The Trade Deadline Special is the latest offering on KnightTime+, the team’s official streaming platform that also carries all locally televised games, the weekly magazine show Knight Life and other content. Fans can currently subscribe to KnightTime+ for the rest of the 2024-25 season through the $39.99 Blackjack Bundle, available at knighttimeplus.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

