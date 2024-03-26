Morning Skate Report: March 26, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-25-7) face the Nashville Predators (42-25-4) in the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Bridgestone Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

Tuesday's game is the third and final meeting between Vegas and Nashville this season. The two clubs have split the series record, 1-1-0.

The Golden Knights are 5-5-0 in their last 10 outings, while the Predators are 8-0-2.

The Golden Knights are in search of their fourth win in a row to record their fourth four-game win streak of the season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault – four goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record William Karlsson, 43)

Ivan Barbashev - six games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – one goal away from 100 career goals

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel - three assists away from 300 career assists

Brett Howden - three points away from 100 career points

Logan Thompson - five games away from 100 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 61 points (39G, 22A)

Jack Eichel – 55 points (24G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

William Karlsson – 47 points (24G, 23A)

Chandler Stephenson – 44 points (15G, 29A)

Ivan Barbashev – 39 points (15G, 24A)

Noah Hanifin – 39 points (11G, 28A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights took down the St. Louis Blues, 2-1, in overtime on Monday night at Enterprise Center. Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for Vegas, before Jonathan Marchessault earned his team-leading 39th goal of the season and the overtime winner. Logan Thompson saved 31 of 32 shots, including a penalty shot in extra time, to backstop the Golden Knights to a huge victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas has posted a 1-1-0 record against Nashville so far this season. The Golden Knights took the first meeting with a 4-1 victory on Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone registered a hat trick while Logan Thompson made 34 saves. The Predators picked up a 5-3 win against the Golden Knights on Feb. 20 at T-Mobile Arena as Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson and Michael Amadio found the back of the net for Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Nashville Predators hold a 15-0-2 record since facing off against the Golden Knights on the road in February. The Predators skated away with a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night to extend their win streak to five games. With a 42-25-4 record and 88 points, the Nashville ranks fourth in the Central Division and owns the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. FIlip Forsberg leads the club in points with 78 (39G, 39A) while Roman Josi leads Nashville's defense with 72 points (18G, 54A). Nashville's starting netminder Juuse Saros has backstopped the Predators to 31 wins on the season, a 2.73 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 307th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Predators to 11-6-1.

-Give Vegas 86 points on the season

-Tally the 11th victory of the season against a Western Conference team

KEYS TO THE GAME

Composure: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Monday's win that his team has composure and hasn't been getting rattled by a bad shift. Playing through mistakes and sticking to the game plan will help Vegas against Nashville.

Every Game Matters: The Predators sit above the Golden Knights in the standings heading into Tuesday's action. Vegas will be desperate for the two points as the playoff race intensifies.

