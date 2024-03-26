Marchessault’s Overtime Goal Lifts Vegas Past St. Louis, 2-1

Golden Knights extend win streak to 3 games

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-25-7) defeated the St. Louis Blues (38-31-3), 2-1, in overtime on Monday night at Enterprise Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 11th goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the game. With five minutes left in regulation, the Blues tied the game up to send it to overtime. Logan Thompson stopped Pavel Buchnevich’s penalty shot before Jonathan Marchessault netted his 39th goal of the season in overtime to win the game, 2-1.

Recap: Golden Knights at Blues 3.25.24

TOP PERFORMERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his 11th of the season, finished with a +1 rating and blocked one shot.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored the overtime winner to extend his career-high season of 39 goals.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 31 of the 32 shots on goal in the 2-1 win, marking his 20th win of the season.

Anthony Mantha: Mantha had an assist, +1 rating, two shots and two hits on Monday night.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal in Monday’s game marked his second goal in consecutive games, making it the fourth time he’s done so this season.

Monday’s game is the third straight start in which Thompson has allowed one goal and won.

Vegas has extended its win streak to three games in a row and has now won six of its last eight games.

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head to Nashville to take on the Predators at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

MORE VGK NEWS | SINGLE GAME TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | HOMEPAGE

Related Content

Cassidy Postgame 3/25

Karlsson Postgame 3/25

Mantha Postgame 3/25

Golden Knights at Blues 03.25.24

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2024

Golden Knights Finish Homestand with 4-2 Victory vs. Blue Jackets

Morning Skate Report: March 23, 2024

Kolesar's Late Goal Lifts Golden Knights to 3-1 Win vs. Kraken

Morning Skate Report: March 21, 2024

Golden Knights Defeated by Lightning, 5-3

Morning Skate Report: March 19, 2024

Golden Knights Surge Past Devils, 3-1, in Sunday Matinee

Lawless: The Time Is Now

Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024

Las Vegas Valley Sees Record Amateur Hockey Success

Golden Knights Fall to Flames, 4-1

Morning Skate Report: March 14, 2024

Prospect Round Up: Gearing Up For League Playoffs

Golden Knights Rally for 5-4 Win Against Kraken in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: March 12, 2024

Lawless: Saturday's Victory Was an Identity Win for Golden Knights

Marchessault's Hat Trick Leads Vegas to 5-3 Win over Detroit 