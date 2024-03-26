Marchessault’s Overtime Goal Lifts Vegas Past St. Louis, 2-1

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his 11th of the season, finished with a +1 rating and blocked one shot.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored the overtime winner to extend his career-high season of 39 goals.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 31 of the 32 shots on goal in the 2-1 win, marking his 20th win of the season.

Anthony Mantha: Mantha had an assist, +1 rating, two shots and two hits on Monday night.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal in Monday’s game marked his second goal in consecutive games, making it the fourth time he’s done so this season.

Monday’s game is the third straight start in which Thompson has allowed one goal and won.

Vegas has extended its win streak to three games in a row and has now won six of its last eight games.

The Golden Knights head to Nashville to take on the Predators at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

