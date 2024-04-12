VGK Senior Director of Skating Programs Encourages All Ages to Learn to Skate

For Vegas Golden Knights Senior Director of Skating Programs Carolyn Mortenson, skating was a dream that turned into reality. Mortenson’s skating journey began in San Diego, continued in Oregon, and has brought her to lead the Learn to Skate program presented by Atomic Golf in Las Vegas.

After years of performing on the ice, Mortenson retired from competition, but her love of skating never wavered.

“In 2018, my husband started teaching at City National Arena in the Learn to Skate, Learn to Play and Lil’ Knights programs,” said Mortenson, Senior Director of Skating Programs for Vegas Golden Knights Skating Academy. “From there, I got introduced to the Director of Skating Chad Goodwin and was asked to teach in the Vegas Golden Knights Skating Academy as a Learn to Skate teacher.”

Mortenson taught the Learn to Skate Program for eight months before taking on the lead role in the academy that teaches people in Las Vegas the basics of skating that will prepare them for participation in higher levels of figure skating and ice hockey.

“It was a natural next step,” said Mortenson. “I love working with the little kids and seeing their growth.”

In her current position as Senior Director of Skating Programs, Mortenson manages about 60 coaches and oversees the Learn to Skate and the Figure Skating programs at three rinks in the Valley: City National Arena, America First Center and Hylo Park.

“The flow, end goal and curriculum are the same at each location, making it easy for skaters to choose the most convenient rink,” said Mortenson.

While Vegas might not be the traditional skating market people are used to, the programs at the three rinks are nationally recognized by Learn to Skate USA.

“Last season, we enrolled 1,712 skaters and were one of 185 programs in the country to welcome more than 300 skaters to the ice,” said Mortenson. “Our program also ranks 11th nationally, first in the state and fifth in the section in terms of the number of members and success of the program.”

Mortenson encourages children, teenagers and adults to take a chance, learn to skate and have fun with it.

“Skating is for all ages, and you can start at any time,” said Mortenson. “Last March, at America First Center, we held adult sectionals for figure skaters, some of whom were in their 80s and it was so much fun.”

The programs have been so successful and fun that former participants of the programs have become coaches, sharing their knowledge with the next generations.

Session five of Learn to Skate will begin towards the end of May with enrollment opening in April.